ANGLETON — Savanna Lopez had spent months combing through various colleges to find the perfect fit for continuing her basketball career.
The long journey culminated with Lopez telling her entire family who she was signing with Friday night at Smithart’s Texas Grill.
The Angleton graduate signed and then announced to her loved ones that she was going with Lyon College.
The decision came down to a coach, who recruited her from another college, reaching out to say he was still interested in her at his new gig at the northern Arkansas school.
“I had about six or seven offers, but they didn’t impress me with how they recruited me,” Lopez said. “However, the coach (Casey Fowler) at Lyon College was in Dallas, and I was already impressed with him, but I didn’t say yes or no to him.
“He then texted me to tell me he was in Arkansas. He showed me the campus; it was beautiful, and his coaching style was something I was looking for.”
Lyon is a four-year private college, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and a member of the American Midwest Conference.
The team went 27-6 overall and 17-1 in the AMC last season, finished second in the AMC Women’s Basketball tournament and qualified for the NAIA Women’s Basketball tournament.
The program is under the direction of Fowler, who was hired to take over the Scots program in late June. He accepted the head women’s basketball coaching position at Arlington Baptist University in May 2021 and led the team to a runner-up finish at the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament.
During the recruitment process, two schools in Louisiana offered Lopez a scholarship and Arlington Baptist and a school in Florida and Kansas each sent an offer to Lopez, she said.
“At first, I didn’t want to go too far, and then it turned into I don’t want to go more than four to five hours away from home,” Lopez said. “Then everything changed once that coach reached out to me, and I wanted to figure myself out farther from home.”
While time was running out for her as she tried to nail down the perfect fit, once Lopez did, everything transpired quickly, she said.
“I haven’t actually gone out there to visit, but I have seen pictures and videos of the campus, and it is really beautiful,” she said.
Lopez was a first team District 24-5A selection after helping lead the Ladycats to the second round of the UIL Class 5A playoffs last season. The Ladycats went 17-11 overall and 9-7 in district play.
Lopez averaged 9.7 points per game and 3.1 assists in her final season at Angleton.
“I felt like I have a lot to improve on, but my confidence went up, and my intelligence on and off the court went up to,” Lopez said. “I understand the game a lot more, and it has gotten me to love it more, too.
“In my senior year, I can’t say I did anything big for the team, but we all came together.”
Lopez is going to study business with a minor in kinesiology.
