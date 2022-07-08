Friends and family are gearing up for another year of honoring someone who loved sports and loved to cook.
The second year of Flea’s Ole Smokey Cook-off will take place Saturday, an event that remembers Andrew “Flea” Gutierrez of Sweeny, who was 54 when he died in a car accident in March 2021. He loved to play slow pitch softball, doing it for about 20 years, his brother, Stephen said. Andrew was also a big Texans and Astros fan.
“He always had a love for sports, and in high school, he played all kinds of sports, like football, cross-country, basketball and baseball,” Stephen said. “But he liked softball a lot, and his nieces played softball when they were growing up, and he supported them.”
He also enjoyed cooking, especially on an Old Smokey barbecue pit.
The cook-off takes place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at MacLean Park. Entry is $50 per pit. Team check-in is at 8 a.m. Categories include meats that are not beef or chicken at 11:30 a.m., beef at 12:30 p.m. and chicken at 1:30 p.m.
Fourteen teams have registered, Stephen said, and more can register on the day of the cook-off.
“We want to continue to grow it,” he said. “Last year, we only had nine teams.”
A cornhole tournament will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a washer tournament at 2 p.m. Entry fee for each tournament is $40 per team.
“We want to grow it to where we can have an adult coin tournament next year,” Stephen said.
There will also be a scratch-off hat, liquor basket, 50/50 drawing and a silent auction.
“Before he died in the accident, he always talked about doing a Smokey cook off because they did one years ago there at Dunbar Park,” Stephen said. “He wanted to have one going again, and we wanted to be able to have one, and of course, when he got killed in the accident, that’s when we decided to continue to do what he wanted to do. And then we would give out two or three scholarships a year to local seniors.”
Any high school student-athlete can fill out an application. While this is not the first year of wanting to give away scholarships, it will be the first time Stephen and his family will be able to do that.
Last year’s inaugural event did not raise enough money, so the family rolled the funds over to this year. This year’s scholarship recipients are Columbia graduate Madison Hornback and Sweeny graduate Alyssa Boozy — both softball players each receiving $500. Another student-athlete from Brazoswood filled out an application, and Stephen said a decision would be made today or tomorrow if the family would hand out a third scholarship.
“Since we are doing it in the summer, we are kind of getting a late start, so we get the applications out toward the end of the school year, and I’ll send them out to coaches I know,” Stephen said. “I coach there at West Columbia at the high school, so I send them out to other coaches to try to get the applications out to players they know.”
For more information, call Stephen at 979-299-5066, Christina Hernandez at 979-299-4074 or Vangie Benavides at 832-428-8132.
To register for the cook-off, call Samantha Gutierrez at 979-480-4659 or Cici Luna at 979-417-7960 and for the tournaments, call Travis Gonzalez at 979-267-4893.
