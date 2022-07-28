Four Sweeny graduates ended their careers with all-state baseball honors after the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association released its Class 4A team Thursday evening.
Making the list for the Bulldogs were third team selection Collin Coker for a tie at shortstop with Joshua Miramontes from Big Springs, and honorable mention selections Garrett Nail at pitcher, Tyler Mills at third base and outfielder Noah Pate.
It is the second time Coker, Nail and Mills have been named to the all-state baseball team — each making the list in 2021.
Nail was the Bulldogs’ workhorse this past season, eating up 72 2/3 innings, finishing with a 10-2 with 10 complete games and a perfect game March 16 at Bay City. The Angelina Junior College signee had a 0.87 ERA with a walks and hits per innings pitched mark of .806. He had 102 strikeouts and held opponents to .178.
The left-handed Mills led the team in hitting with a .403 average in 77 at-bats, including 31 hits, 28 runs, 32 RBIs, .623 slugging and a .505 on-base percentage. Mills struck out just nine times and drew 18 walks. He will continue his baseball career next season with Galveston College.
In his fourth season of starting for the Bulldogs, Pate — also an Angelina College signee — finished with 85 at-bats, averaging .412 in 30 games. He collected 35 hits, 34 runs scored, 11 doubles, seven triples, 16 RBIs and a .541 on-base percentage. Pate recorded 34 putouts with a .947 fielding percentage at center field. He committed two errors.
Coker — a Texas State signee — had a solid senior year with the Bulldogs. He recorded a .420 average in 30 games, with 81 at-bats, 34 hits, 36 runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs, 11 strikeouts, 23 walks, a .630 slugging percentage and a .560 on-base percentage.
The quartet was a big part of a 2022 Bulldogs team that went 11-1 in District 25-4A play, sharing the district crown with Needville, with a 25-5 overall record and bidistrict champions.
Sinton’s Blake Mitchell and Jaquae Stewart shared the player of the year honors in 4A.
Mitchell averaged .465 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs. He also was 6-0 pitching with a 0.39 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.
Stewart averaged .414 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs. He also was 8-0 pitching with a 0.17 ERA.
Both juniors helped the Pirates win the state title.
