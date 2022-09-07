WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia has struggled in the opening set of games throughout the year, but how the Lady ’Necks respond is what they hope will set them apart from the others in pursuit of a district championship.
Following a Game 1 defeat in Tuesday’s District 26-4A opener, Columbia responded with a fast start in Game 2, followed by breaking a tie at 10 in Games 3 and 4 and outscoring Bay City down the stretch to secure a 16-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 victory at Columbia High School.
“That first-set loss has been a common trend with the girls in the past and sporadically throughout the season,” Columbia coach Alyssa Laker said. “We had a nice, long talk last night as a team over team bonding and how a Lady ’Neck fight never dies. You have to dig deep to find the heart.
“I felt like they came with one goal, and that’s win district undefeated, and they were able to pull it out. That Lady ’Neck fight showed through tonight.”
Columbia (1-0, 15-11) raced out to a 7-0 lead in Game 2 with Katelynn Lewis serving. Katelin Arnold registered a kill and a block to push the Lady ’Neck lead to 5-0, prompting Bay City to burn a timeout.
A Payton Damborsky pass to Arnold led to another kill for the senior middle hitter, and a Blackcat shot at the net made the score 7-0 in favor of the home team.
Damborsky and Arnold teamed up for another kill to snap Bay City’s 3-0 run, and Arnold served two aces during a 5-0 stretch to push the Lady ’Neck lead to 15-4.
Back-to-back passes from Damborsky led to kills for Brooklyn Wood and Hayley Broussard, and with the setter on the line, Damborsky threw in an ace to extend the lead to 18-5.
Arnold produced two kills, Kate Kondra recorded a block and Cameron Creswell had an excuse-me tip at the net following an Arnold block. Arnold then polished the set with an ace to even the match.
Arnold turned in a dominant performance Tuesday night as the senior accumulated 11 kills, three solo blocks and two assisted blocks.
“She definitely became a playmaker,” Laker said. “She forced plays, she forced the setter to move the ball around and it led us on the front line defensively. Her blocking was huge for us, and it allows our backer to be successful.
“She sets the tone up front.”
A Jacque’lene Jones kill knotted Game 3 at 10, but the Lady ’Neck front line kept the Blackcats out of system.
Damborsky fed Wood for a kill, and an unforced error by Bay City made it a 13-10 lead for Columbia.
Bay City closed within one, but the Lady ’Necks began to pull away.
Kondra recorded a kill, and a wide shot for Bay City forced the Blackcats to call timeout.
The Columbia lead grew to six when Damborsky and Kondra teamed up for a kill, and Kondra recorded an ace after she gained serve for a 21-14 advantage.
Arnold blocked a shot, Kondra’s serve was not returned and Arnold finished the set with a tip at the line to put the Lady ’Necks up, 2-1.
Bay City’s Kaelyn Kopecky served an ace to knot the game at 10 again in Game 4, but Columbia responded by outscoring the pesky Blackcats, 15-5, in a mirror image of the Lady ’Necks’ Game 3 win.
Following Kopecky’s ace, Wood smacked the ball through Bay City’s defense, giving Damborsky the serve. The setter served four points to push the Columbia lead to 15-10 — including an ace, a serve not returned and a Broussard kill.
Broussard and Kondra each produced a kill and Broussard stuffed a would-be Bay City shot to extend Columbia’s lead to 18-11 and force the Lady Blackcats to call timeout.
Broussard registered another kill, and Taliyah Bell closed the door on Bay City with an ace and a serve-receive that smacked the net on Bay City’s end of the court to secure the win.
Columbia’s offense mustered four kills in its opening-set loss, but the Lady ’Necks’ were lethal in Games 2 through 4 thanks to Damborsky’s precise passing. The setter collected 27 assists and 18 digs.
“I challenge Payton every day to move the ball around to split the blockers up, and I think when Payton is reminded how talented our front row is and to move the ball around, she always executes,” Laker said. “She does a good job. As long as she remains focused, she does a good job.”
Tuesday’s win was met with relief for a Columbia squad bogged down by competing in relentless tournaments the last month. The Lady ’Necks jumped out to a 9-2 record but have gone 4-6 entering Tuesday’s refreshing win.
“It feels pretty dang good,” Laker said when asked about winning the district opener. “It feels like all of our hard work has come to fruition. These girls have their eyes on a prize that is pretty big, and in order to do that, they have to continue on this upward trend.”
The Lady ’Necks will travel Friday to El Campo for a non-district matchup.
