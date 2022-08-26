FREEPORT
Don’t blink, you might miss it.
New head coach Joe Dale Cary sent a message Friday night that his Buccaneers will be fast and they will not slow their tempo.
“That’s our mentality, we’re gonna play as fast as we can and we’re gonna play fast, physical and try to finish,” he said.
Brazoswood opened its 2022 campaign with a 35-32 win over Beaumont United at Hopper Stadium in Freeport.
“It was a great feeling all night long, we kept our heads up through every play and just kept playing harder,” sophomore cornerback Caleb Jefferson said.
Brazoswood took its first possession of the season and held it for 16 plays, capping a 58-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Mikah Guice. After the defense forced a three-and-out, the offense continue the momentum with a 62-yard drive and a rushing touchdown from senior running back Jose Trevino from a dozen yards out.
The only thing holding the offense back was costly penalties.
The Buccaneers had four flags on their first two possessions, including two false starts and a 15-yard penalty on the second drive.
After being forced again to punt, Beaumont United would generate its own momentum with defensive back Cameron Mickles cutting off an Isaac Ponce pass and hauling in an interception in Bucs territory.
Beaumont United senior quarterback Johnathan Martin would use his legs multiple times on the ensuing drive and capped it off with a four-yard scamper into the end zone.
Brazoswood’s tempo was creating problems but it wasn’t showing much in the vertical attack until Ponce hit senior wide receiver Kade Bengston in stride for a 33-yard gain. The Bucs would run the ball seven more times until finding paydirt.
The Timberwolves responded with Martin taking over the drive, having 62 of the teams’ 67 yards on a touchdown drive to cut Brazoswood’s lead to 21-12.
Both teams’ defenses would sink in to start the third quarter, pitching shutouts and forcing one another to turn the ball over.
B’wood senior wide receiver Anthony Trevino would cough up the ball on an end around, while Martin’s throw was cut short by Bucs senior linebacker Croix Rivera.
Jose Trevino would score for the second time to begin the fourth quarter from nine yards out. With a 16-point lead and a defensive effort that many coaches would take, Cary watched both evaporate.
Beaumont United immediately responded with an 80-yard pitch and catch from Martin to senior wide receiver Jaylen Moore.
Brazoswood would move the chains one time before turning it over on downs. One play later, senior running back Gareius Coleman would bust open a 62-yard touchdown run for Beaumont.
On the ensuing drive, the Bucs would earn one first down before Ponce threw his second interception of the night. Martin scored his third touchdown of the day, on a 25-yard run, one play later.
Brazoswood leaned on its ground game, with Jose Trevino and Ponce marching the offense down the field to take a 35-32 lead with 4:01 left to play.
Coming into the week, Cary planned to have a running back by committee approach, but kept turning to Jose Trevino because of the rhythm of the game
“When a running back gets in a groove like that, you want to just keep feeding him,” the head coach said.
Beaumont United’s comeback effort failed when, on fourth down, Caleb Jefferson jumped the receiver’s route to break up the pass and force the turnover on downs.
“I knew they wanted to go to him, so I just had to lock in and make a play on the ball when I could,” Jefferson said.
Cary lauded the sophomore coming up with the big play.
“He’s an athlete,” Cary said. “He’s got great instincts, He’s got some good football IQ, so you know, he knew when it was coming to his way and, man, he just rose to the challenge.”
Guice would carry the ball for six of the last seven plays and earn the Bucs their first win of 2022.
Trevino finished with 31 carries, 157 yards and three touchdowns, while Guice added 64 yards and two more scores.
Ponce finished completing 12 of his 21 passes to go with 221 total yards.
“He’s the kind of kid you want back there at quarterback,” Cary said. “He’s tough, He’s a warrior.”
Jefferson, in his first career game on varsity, finished with four pass breakups and limited his receiver to four catches and 33 yards.
Beaumont United’s Martin finished with 235 total yards and three touchdowns, while Moore finished with four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
“The team needs to focus on limiting giving up big plays on defense, while not giving the ball away on offense,” Cary said. “We just got to get better at the fundamentals and get better at the little things.”
The Buccaneers will return to the field at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Baytown Sterling.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.