DANBURY
When the Danbury football coaches spoke about their successful season in 2021, “standard” was the commonly used word among them.
Even with some coaches gone, those who have stayed in Danbury want to keep that standard going, and it starts with first-year coach Chance Barlow.
Barlow came to Danbury as the team’s new offensive coordinator last season, helping the Panthers score 235 points, averaging 21.3 points per game, which were the most points scored in a season since 2013. It was a stark contrast to some seasons that saw the team score fewer than 100 points.
That led to the program reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2013 with a 2-3 record in District 14-3A D-II and finished as bidistrict finalists.
Barlow expects Danbury’s standard to be met every year amid new coaches on his staff and plenty of returners scattered throughout the roster.
“The good thing is we have a lot of kids, and I think we are starting to get in touch with them more,” Barlow said. “They put in the work, and I think that has rolled into two-a-days. Last year, we laid the foundation and set the standard.”
This year, a new wrinkle is Boling in a realigned District 14-3A D-II following the UIL’s enrollment figures, making the race for the playoffs more intense.
Danbury also loses a 2021 senior group that helped the program get over the hump, including first team all-district offensive selections Cooper Lynch and Blake Neubauer and first team defenders Victor Romero and Canyon Etenburn.
However, the Panthers return 24 players, including eight starters, and players are hungry to get the ball on offense. The question is who will get it to them.
Danbury is in a three-way quarterback battle between seniors Mason Ahart, Michael Goudy and sophomore Jace Flora.
“Each one brings something different to the table,” Barlow said.
Ahart saw limited time on varsity last year, mostly at outside linebacker. However, Barlow believes he throws the best ball of the three. Flora has the best footwork, pocket presence and can run the offense smoothly.
“Both throw a really good ball. I love Jace’s composure and the way he runs the offense,” Barlow said. “Ahart, his arm is a weapon, and he can stretch the field. This is his first time playing quarterback at the varsity level, and he is picking it up fast.”
Goudy is the best athlete of the three, Barlow said. He also racked up the accolades last year as a second team cornerback and receiver.
“He will be one of the fastest guys on the field no matter who we play, and he can do everything for us,” Barlow said. “I put him in as an inside and outside receiver last year, and he got some carries. He is one of those dudes who you have to try to get him the ball.
“And he looks pretty good at quarterback, too.”
Ideally, Barlow would like to use Goudy’s athletic abilities at a skill position, teamed up with senior running back Kamrin McKinney — the offense’s workhorse this year — who was an all-district back last season.
“He (McKinney) is probably one of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached, and he can do everything,” Barlow said. “He is a mismatch. You can put him at receiver, and he will run by the linebackers. If he’s at running back, he’s faster than everyone at the first and second level, and he has been fantastic this year.”
Barlow relied on Lynch to run the offense last season under center. While Barlow loses Lynch, top utility player Levi Flora and Neubauer — a first team receiver — Barlow retains talent with varsity experience at the skill positions, including Maverick Vrazel — who Barlow views as a utility player — and Hunter Vavrecka.
“Every year, you get dealt a different hand, and this hand is definitely different from the hand we were dealt last year,” Barlow said.
Like last year, however, the offense has a solid offensive line, which is comforting for Barlow.
Returners include left tackle Max Kroschel and 2021 all-district guard Dakota Craig, right guard Donato Cortes and right tackle Jonathan Cortes.
“He (Craig) is, in my view, one of the best guards in the district, if not the best guard,” Barlow said. “He is going to be one of our captains on the team. He showed up every day over the summer and held others accountable. I couldn’t ask for a better leader.
“Johnny played some spot duty for us last year, and he grew up over the summer. He hit the weights and has earned the right tackle starting position.”
Freshman Blaise Scott will start at center. Barlow likes his size and footwork but has to get used to getting hit by varsity players and snapping the ball.
“Our identity is we are going to have a violent running attack and jam it down your throat. And we are going to stretch the field with a lot of short, quick throws and make the defense defend 53 yards across the field,” Barlow said.
With a new defensive coordinator, the team is transitioning to a 3-4, which will cause a few personnel changes.
Vavrecka — a 2021 second team all-district defensive end — will move to linebacker following the graduation of a couple of backers. Collin Williams saw some time on varsity last year as a linebacker and will play a hybrid position between safety and backer. Defensive linemen Cameron Barmettler, Craig and Skyler will anchor the defensive line.
In the secondary, McKinney will man the free safety position, and Goudy will serve as the team’s lockdown corner.
“I’m also excited about our other corner, too. Austin Whitaker is big and tall, 6-foot-4, 6-5 and great for red zone opportunities,” Barlow said. “Splitting reps at corner will be Mason Mitchell; we convinced him to come out. He was great on the basketball court, and his athleticism has translated.
“He will play receiver, too, so he has been a very pleasant surprise.”
Through the first two weeks of practice, Barlow has had to do plenty of teaching to the new varsity players and those occupying a new position. Nevertheless, it does not shake his confidence in his team because there is a standard that has to be met.
“We had a player who was one vote away from being the district MVP in Cooper Lynch last year, and this year, I think we will be a little more dangerous because we have so many different guys we can get the ball to,” Barlow said. “They have matured, they’re in the second year of the offense, and they’re starting to understand the why. They understand the what, and now they know the why.”
