Matthew Uribe is all about working on getting better.
That kind of effort helped the three-year Angleton baseball player get noticed by The University of St. Thomas in Houston.
“I got a phone call about them wanting me to go play there,” Uribe said. “With it being kind of close to home, I set up a visit, and the next week, I was on campus. I loved it there, and I knew a couple of guys. One of the guys walking me through the campus was Kameron Craig from West Columbia, and then I also knew some of the guys from the recruiting class. After hearing what they had to offer the following week, I committed.”
The Wildcats catcher was called up as a freshman for Angleton’s playoff run. It’s still something he cherishes because it was crucial to his growth in the game.
“I met these dudes like Gavin Baird and Tanner Davis, to name a few, and they were just good guys who could ball, and I liked the way they balled together,” Uribe said. “During that short time as a freshman, I was just a bullpen catcher and ran the bases, but I learned a lot, during that freshman year and the next year, I just felt a huge change in my catching because of the time that I spent with them.”
Uribe first got wind of the university after attending a camp last summer.
“That was the first time I came in contact with some of their coaches,” he said. “Then, during the fall, I went to a showcase for colleges looking for players, and St. Thomas was there as well. But it wasn’t until during our season that they contacted me to let me know they were interested.”
During the Wildcats’ 2022 season, St. Thomas representative attended a few games to get a better look at their future catcher.
“They really liked that I played hard, and I got after it. That and my work ethic was something they enjoyed because it’s what they stand on,” Uribe said. “So they saw me first hand, not as much on video. They told me that with my stats that they knew that I had the potential to play for them.”
Uribe averaged .407 in his senior season with 37 hits, five triples, two home runs, 27 scored runs, 14 RBIs and a .505 on-base percentage.
“There wasn’t anything in particular that St. Thomas liked about the way I play but that I could have a shot at possibly starting next season,” Uribe said. “But only if I kept working to get better, which I am doing by continuing to train and play.”
St. Thomas caught him at the right time as he was about to contact programs. If no one was interested, Uribe would take a chance at walking on at Sam Houston State University.
“Because of COVID, I got behind the eight ball on this one because I just wanted to take care of this,” he said.
He will be looking at majoring in criminal justice.
“I am not thinking too far ahead, but as long as I put in the work, there could be a bright future at the other level,” he said.
