In its first Texas Christian Athletic League season, Angleton Christian advanced to the state volleyball tournament.

Winners of District 6-2A, the Lady Warriors (13-7) lost to Lighthouse Christian Academy from Port Arthur at the TCAL 2A state tournament.

Making first-team all-district for the Lady Warriors were Ashtyn Tribble, Sami Simons and Montana Rybak.

Others making the first team were School of the Woods’ Nikki Comfort and Caroline Langenkamp; and Humble Christian School’s Kelly Paulk and Kelsey Woodworth.

Notching second-team honors were Angleton Christian’s Kindle Davenport, Hannah Winans and Kati Simons; School of the Woods’ Bleu Monteagudo, Lainey Broussard and Annika O’Sullivan; and Humble Christian’s Abigail Jackson and Angie Trevino.

Honorable mention honors went to Angleton Christian’s Ambryn Tribble and Ravyn Williams.

In addition, the Lady Warriors also got recognized for the TCAL 2A All-State honors, including first-teamers Sami Simons and Ashtyn Tribble; Rybak as a second-team selection and Davenport for honorable mention.

Hannah Winans made the 2A state all-tournament team.