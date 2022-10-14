A couple of individual runners and a few local cross-country teams will continue their season after strong finishes in their district meets Thursday.
In District 26-4A competition, Brazosport’s Megan Ferrell will be running in her third straight regional meet after being crowned a district champion. Columbia won the girls’ title to qualify as a team, and Iowa Colony will send a team to the regional meet.
In the boys’ race, Sweeny qualified for the Region IV meet, and Iowa Colony will send a couple of runners to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi later this month.
Angleton’s Samantha Clarke was the lone Ladycat to advance to the Region III meet after placing 10th at the District 18-5A Cross-Country Championship in Alvin.
The top three teams and 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the regional meet.
DISTRICT 26-4A
Girls
All seven Lady ’Neck runners finished with the top 19 times to lead Columbia to a district championship.
The Lady ’Necks finished with 52 points, followed by Iowa Colony with 53 and Bay City with 67 to qualify for the Region IV Cross-Country Championship on Oct. 24 at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Braylee Schill led the Lady ’Necks with a sixth-place time of 14:35, followed by Lela Erwin at 14:37 for eighth place and Emma Dupont at 14:39 for ninth.
Laysa Stanford took 14th in 15:18, Mckenzie Whipple crossed the finish line in 15:20 for 15th place and Karmen Hanzik (17th, 16:11) and Allesi Garza (19th, 16:24) rounded out the scoring for Columbia.
Iowa Colony had three runners finish with the top four times, led by district runner-up Katherine Canchola in 14:19. Marah Samarco followed with a third-place time of 14:27, and Payton Watson was fourth after finishing her race in 14:29.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Pioneers were Valeria Sanchez (16th, 15:35) and Liana Duran (28th, 17:36).
Individually, Ferrell had the top time in the district meet at 12:57, beating out Canchola by 1:22 and improving her district time from last year by 28 seconds. Sweeny also qualified an individual as Ariana Thompson finished 10th in 14:41.
Wrapping up the team scores, Sweeny placed fourth with 100 points, and Brazosport took sixth with 124.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Dogs were Esmeralda Hernandez (12th, 15:04), Symphony Hysten (21st, 16:37), Adriana Zapata (25th, 17:05), Karely Paniagua (32nd, 18:41) and Joviana Bermudez (33rd, 18:52).
Also running for Brazosport were Joselyn Valdez (23rd, 16:47), Mercedes Mitchell (31st, 18:30), Samantha Kaale (34th, 19:27), Emily Gomez (35th, 19:33) and Sarah Juarez (36th, 19:34).
Boys
The Bulldogs will compete at the region meet after finishing runner-up with 67 points. Bay City took the boys’ title with 35 points, and Stafford placed third with 67. Iowa Colony placed fourth with 82 but sent two runners to region, and Columbia took fifth with 98.
Sweeny saw two runners finish in the top 10 and four take the top 20 times overall, led by William Bashaw’s fifth-place time of 19:14. Zachary Liserio placed seventh in 19:29, and Thomas Paniagua crossed the finish line in 20:19 for 14th place.
Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Payton Aucoin (21st, 21:01), Miguel Garza (24th, 21:11) and Liam York (25th, 21:15).
Aden Saucedo and Jeren Trainor will represent Iowa Colony in the regional meet after placing third and eighth, respectively, Thursday.
Saucedo finished at 18:29, and Trainor’s time was 19:31.
Also running for the Pioneers were Blake Johnson (12th, 19:42), Dyson Nevels (29th, 21:52), Paul Maples (30th, 21:53), Andy Cruz (33rd, 22:58) and Andres Vasquez (34th, 23:45).
Brazosport did not field enough runners for a time, but Dante Tobias led the way for the Exporters with a 17th-place time of 20:27, and Leonardo Marin followed in 20:29. Jayden Carrizales (33rd, 21:59) and Brandon Espinosa (37th, 23:04) also ran Thursday for the Ships.
DISTRICT 18-5A
Girls
Clarke led the Ladycats with a 10th-place time of 22:23.60 to advance to the Region III Cross-Country Championships on Oct. 25 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
As a team, Angleton finished fourth with 98 points. Friendswood was the district champion with 24 points, followed by La Porte with 44 and Manvel with 68.
Other Ladycat runners included Z’Le Chambers (21st, 24:22.80), Abigayle Brereton (24th, 25:39.70), Ayleen Gutierrez (26th, 26:00.30), Magdalena Torres (28th, 27:17.30) and Emily Avila (35th, 32:48.80).
Leading Manvel was Danna Ramirez with her fourth-place time of 21:16.90.
Boys
The Wildcats placed fourth in the boys’ meet with 125 points. Friendswood won the district with 26 points, followed by La Porte with 56 and Manvel with 61.
Valentino Rubio led Angleton with an 18th-place time of 19:10.10, followed by Raymond Trujillo at 19:36.80 for 22nd place.
Also running were Ricardo Gutierrez (26th, 19:56.90), Kevin Cedeno (29th, 20:09.30), Braden Duron (30th, 20:40.00), Carter O’Leary (34th, 21:14.00) and Devin Soliz (36th, 21:18.10).
Christian Rivera led Manvel after placing fifth in 17:07.00, and Christian James had a sixth-place time of 17:13.90.
