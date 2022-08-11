LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport Christian picked up its first victory on the season in straight sets Thursday night with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-12 win against Angleton Christian.
BCS (1-1) withstood rallies by Angleton Christian in the first two sets and put the Lady Warriors away to complete the home-opening sweep.
“It’s early in the season, so it is what it is. We don’t want to get too up or too down about anything that happens early on,” BCS head coach Robby Crihfield said. “But we’re controlling the ball much better. We had a young group last year, and most of them are juniors now. You could see it throughout the night; they controlled the ball a little bit better. It was rough at the beginning, but once they started getting comfortable with the defense and with their ball skills, we started to be able to hit some.”
The Lady Eagles shook off a slow start in the first set as they trailed 5-1 but tied the game courtesy of some clutch digs from senior Faith Simmons and Brooklyn Sheffield. The run also included an ace from Christy Essy and a kill from Hannah Kimbrough.
A turning point of the first set came with four consecutive aces from junior JuliAnna Crews to help pad the lead to 15-12.
After a key block at the net by Kimbrough and a pair of nice plays from Stevie Aguilar, the Lady Eagles took charge late in the first set to take a 1-0 lead.
“Aguilar was phenomenal,” Crihfield added. “She struggled on Tuesday in our first game, and she came back today and was awesome.”
The second set had BCS establish itself early as Sheffield, Kimbrough and Crews put the Lady Eagles up, 13-9, midway through the set. BCS took its biggest lead of the set at 17-12 on a kill from Kimbrough.
“She was definitely the leader of the team tonight, and she’s one of our leaders anyways,” Crihfield said. “Tonight, I was honestly the most impressed with how she handled herself on the back row. She’s tall, so she can put the ball down, she can hit and block, but she handled herself serving and on defense extremely well tonight, and that was very encouraging.”
ACS showed resilience in the back half of the set as the Lady Warriors took the lead, 21-20, but the Lady Eagles hunkered down and took care of business to win the second, thanks to an ace from Atley Luster to change the momentum.
The Lady Eagles coasted the rest of the way for the sweep. However, there is still plenty to improve for Crihfield’s future squad.
“The next step now is for us to speed up our offensive game with a quick set package,” Crihfield said. “So everything is high for us because we hadn’t controlled the ball well enough to run quick stuff. The better we get, the older and more mature we get, the better they’re controlling the ball, and that means we can actually implement some quicker offensive sets. That should be fun.”
Despite the loss, ACS head coach Suzy Ford felt her young team held its own Thursday evening for the first two sets.
The Lady Warriors (0-1) entered Thursday’s game with a roster of six sophomores, two juniors, one senior and one freshman.
In the first set, the Lady Warriors had some impressive plays from sophomores Avery Davenport with a kill, Kendall Smith with an ace and Sophia Saenz with a kill for a 10-7 lead. After surrendering the lead, ACS tied the set at 17 but would not get any closer.
ACS hung around in Set 2 but had a few rallies that ended up going the way of BCS.
BCS will next take part in the Galveston O’Connell Tournament today and Saturday.
