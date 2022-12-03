CLUTE
Frustration brewed from the game’s early minutes for the Brazoswood girls’ basketball team.
It did not end until the final buzzer sounded.
Thirty-five turnovers and under 35 percent shooting from the field was not friendly to the Lady Bucs as the beginning of district play looms around the corner.
Brazoswood dropped their third straight game Friday in a 49-26 loss to Victoria East at Brazoswood High School.
Meanwhile, the victory for Victoria East marks the third in the last four games for the Lady Titans (5-7).
The Lady Bucs (3-6) were plagued in the first quarter by nine turnovers, leading to 11 Victoria East points.
The Lady Titans led 18-10 through the first quarter.
Possession after possession, Buccaneer blue was chasing a Victoria East player going for a layup.
“I feel like we really need to work on our confidence and being smooth out there. We get beat up on ourselves, and it just snowballs into just bad decisions, and we need to take care of the ball a lot better,” Brazoswood assistant coach Christina Hemmen said.
Brazoswood’s turnover woes spilled into the second quarter, with 10 on 2-of-7 shooting. Victoria East led 26-15 at the half.
The Lady Bucs shot 35.7 percent from the field, with McKenzi Calhoun leading the way with six points on two made 3-pointers.
The Lady Bucs went the first four minutes of the third quarter without a made field goal until sophomore guard Gianna Adamcik found the basket.
Brazoswood was outscored 9-5 in the period, shot 20 percent from the field and had six more turnovers.
B’wood’s deficit grew into the fourth quarter. Even with the Lady Titans trying to run the clock, they could still find sustained offense.
Victoria East was able to create points off of fastbreak opportunities through turnovers and finalize the result as a 23-point loss for the Lady Bucs.
The Lady Bucs nailed 3 three-pointers in the first half but went 0-of-6 in the second half.
“We would have points where we would do really good, and then there are other points (where we weren’t), so we need to work on being more consistent as well,” Hemmen said.
The Lady Titans stole the ball 20 times, led by guard C’niaha Randle with nine.
“Moving on from this one and forget about it. We can work on where we know what we need to do and work on our confidence. Knowing that we can do it and we can be more consistent,” Hemmen said.
Senior forward Reagan Blank was a bright spot for the Lady Bucs, finishing with 10 rebounds and forcing multiple turnovers.
“She’s our powerhouse between her and our point guard,” Hemmen said. “It did not matter how small or big they were; she (Blank) was around the paint, using her size.”
Adamcik led the way offensively for the Lady Bucs with eight points and two rebounds. Calhoun logged six points and freshman Peytyn Harley with five.
The Lady Bucs will be back on the court Monday in Alvin.
