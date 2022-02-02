GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clear Springs 63, Brazoswood 47

Angleton 49, Terry 44

Sweeny 56, Brazosport 26

Bay City 44, Columbia 36

Van Vleck at Danbury, no report

Robert Beren 40, BCS 37 (OT)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clear Springs 74, Brazoswood 46

Angleton 69, Terry 51

Bay City 61, Columbia 48

Brazosport 69, Sweeny 56

Van Vleck at Danbury, no report

Robert Beren at BCS, no report

Angleton Christian at Champions Academy, canceled

GIRLS SOCCER

Lamar Consolidated at Angleton, no report

BOYS SOCCER

Angleton 4, Lamar Consolidated 2

