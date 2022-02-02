GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clear Springs 63, Brazoswood 47
Angleton 49, Terry 44
Sweeny 56, Brazosport 26
Bay City 44, Columbia 36
Van Vleck at Danbury, no report
Robert Beren 40, BCS 37 (OT)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clear Springs 74, Brazoswood 46
Angleton 69, Terry 51
Bay City 61, Columbia 48
Brazosport 69, Sweeny 56
Van Vleck at Danbury, no report
Robert Beren at BCS, no report
Angleton Christian at Champions Academy, canceled
GIRLS SOCCER
Lamar Consolidated at Angleton, no report
BOYS SOCCER
Angleton 4, Lamar Consolidated 2
