WEST COLUMBIA
As the Lady ’Necks sat down with head coach Aaliyah Ward following a short scrimmage with the Roughnecks junior varsity team, senior Brynlee Livingston stood up to talk to a freshman about not letting her anger get the best of her on the court. Livingston displayed a leadership the team will need more as Columbia navigates through the early going of District 26-4A play.
“You’re a captain, so you have to be able to lead and guide your team,” Livingston said. “I have the most experience than anyone else on this team, so I am going to try to be that leader on the team.”
Livingston enters her third year as a varsity starter and fourth season in the Lady ’Neck program. This year, she is a cornerstone for a team dealing with many moving parts, injuries and younger players having to step up.
“I think I need to communicate better and have more patience with people,” she said. “At the end of games, I get mad, and I’m not mad at people; I am just mad about how I am playing or how things are going.
“And when I try to help out a teammate or correct them, I come off rude, and I don’t mean to be. I just have to learn to be more patient.”
Patient or not, Livingston took over the offense in Friday’s district opener against Iowa Colony when point guard Lexi Lewis left the game with an ankle injury in the first half.
The senior scored 14 points, grabbed five boards and dished an assist in the 46-35 loss. It was a solid game for Livingston in her first action back from a knee injury.
“I had to play point guard with her (Lewis) out,” Livingston said. “We like to call ourselves the best duo in B County, so whenever she is in the game, we connect on the court so well.
“When she went out, we lost that connection.”
In Livingston’s last game, Nov. 17 against Wharton, Livingston scored 10 points before proceeding to miss the next four games before Friday’s contest against Iowa Colony.
“I was kind of getting back into the swing of things coming off the injury, and we came back from Thanksgiving break,” she said. “… But we also came out with less energy than we needed to, and they came ready to play.”
Livingston is not the only Lady ’Neck who has been out with injury.
Lewis had been battling an ankle issue and had been limited to two games this season, and junior center Londyn Brown was playing in her first game Friday since Nov. 15.
“It’s frustrating because you have your starting five to begin the season, then you have people get hurt, we had a person quit and it kind of made us go downhill a little bit, but we are beginning to pick it up again,” Livingston said. “People have stepped up and picked up the roles they need to pick up.”
The Lady ’Necks (0-1, 8-9) opened the season 5-0 but have since dropped nine of their last 12 games during a stretch where injuries have been the worst.
“It’s not as bad as it seems,” Livingston said.
Livingston believes the district is wide open and is confident the team can clinch a playoff spot for a second straight season and the third time in four years.
With realignment, Needville is no longer in the district and defending champion Sweeny has already lost a game this season after going 12-0 in 2021-22. No. 6-ranked Bay City will be the team to beat this year.
“I think district play this year will go to whoever wants it most,” Livingston said. “There is one good team that I think we might struggle against, but other than that, whatever happens, happens.
“I think we will go to the playoffs, though.”
Livingston is a multisport athlete — playing many minutes in the goal last season on the Lady ’Necks soccer team. However, the focus this year has been basketball, a sport she has played since she was in the seventh grade.
“I fell in love with it in seventh grade because everyone had so much fun with it, my friends played, and it turned into a really fun game for me,” she said. “Going into my high school years, I started playing in AAU, and that was fun because you travel to so many places and play basketball.
“I love how aggressive the game gets, how fast it can go and how slow it can go.”
Livingston has worked on her drive to the basket. She assesses that her drive is “OK.” While she admits she did not always know when to attack the basket, she is beginning to recognize the signs by reading the defense.
“It is where the defense is,” she said. “If the lane is wide-open, I am going in, but if I am driving and someone crashes in, I know I have options — I can dish it to someone or pass it out and let someone shoot it. It’s just the feel of the court and what the defense is doing.”
Livingston’s go-to is the euro move, when a player takes a long step in an angle toward the basket while picking up their dribble or landing in a jump-stop position.
“I love my little euro move,” Livingston said with a smile.
The Lady ’Necks have an off day today as they prepare for rival Sweeny on Friday in another edition of the Battle of the San Bernard. The Lady Dogs had their 14-game district win streak snapped Friday in a 37-34 loss to Stafford. Sweeny (0-1, 4-11) has lost five games by two possessions or fewer this season.
“I am looking forward to the Sweeny game,” Livingston said. “I’ve been watching them a few times this year, and I think we have a good chance of winning. I think it will be a close game and a good game.
“I am ready to play them.”
In three contests against the Lady Dogs, Livingston has 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots, but she has never beaten the team in blue.
“I’m excited to play them this year, but I think I have to step it up this year,” Livingston said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.