SWEENY
Energy in a volleyball game is always high, especially in a game between rivals.
On Tuesday, Columbia controlled that energy, and turned it into a statement.
The Lady ’Necks defeated the Lady Dogs in District 26-4A action Tuesday, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13, inside Sweeny High School’s auditorium.
“Anytime we step into their gym or they step into ours, you would think we were playing the Super Bowl,” Columbia head coach Alyssa Laker said.
Each team’s student section grew louder, and chants back and forth created a tumultuous environment as the game grew on. Even Sweeny’s drumline joined in.
The momentum created an environment that enabled Columbia to have the edge and play loosely.
“It’s always 50/50, and today, we just got the short end of the stick,” Sweeny head coach Patricia Johnson said.
The girl’s emotions got to them, and Johnson believes that’s what hurt the team, she said.
Sweeny had the advantage through the first set, while Columbia struggled. The Lady ’Necks finished with eight errors, two coming on serves.
Senior setter Caydance Lobdell and senior middle hitter Ariyana Campbell highlighted the set with three kills each.
“She’s (Campbell) fantastic. She usually keeps up her energy really good,” Johnson said.
Columbia (2-0, 16-12) shook off the cobwebs in the second set, racing out to a 9-1 lead and forcing Johnson to call a timeout. Senior outside hitter Katelin Arnold made her impact early in the set with four kills and a block.
The Lady Dogs (1-1, 7-13) cut their deficit to five, but Arnold’s two kills and ace led the charge for Columbia to take Game 2.
“At first, it was nerve-wracking, but I think we really just started having fun with it instead of worrying about others with what they thought,” Arnold said.
Near the end of the second set, anticipation grew, and Arnold controlled a large section of the game.
Arnold smashed a kill over the left side of the net, creating an uproar. That looked to be the set-ending point with the scoreboard showing 25-19 until the Lady ’Necks were told to go back with the score 24-19.
“Whenever they had us go back after I got that last kill, I was really upset. But it made me angry, and I just wanted to get the next kill,” Laker said.
The very next volley was geared toward Arnold and made sure she ended the set with another kill.
“Whenever I got that kill, oh, I was fired up for the rest of the game,” Arnold said.
The Lady ’Necks’ edge carried over, with Columbia getting out to another 9-1 lead, catalyzed by Arnold’s four kills and a block.
“Instead, we just kind of did our own thing, and it made us really comfortable, and we played really great tonight because of it,” Arnold said.
For her, this game will be etched into her volleyball memory.
“I just hope we keep the same momentum throughout the rest of the season because tonight was absolutely like one of the greatest games we’ve played so far,” Arnold said.
For Johnson, it’s early in the season, and she believes her team has the potential to earn a playoff bid.
“(If we) work out our kinks and I know that we can do it and the girls want it, and that’s our goal is to be top two and district this year,” she said.
Arnold finished the match with three straight kills to cap off the night. She led the team in the category with 16, to go with three aces and three blocks.
Senior outside hitter Kate Kondra was right behind her with eight kills and three aces.
Campbell and Lobdell led the way in kills for the Ladydogs, while setter Madison Rios collected a couple of aces.
Laker is hopeful when the team can play more efficiently in the first set; they will be a complete team.
“The moment that we eliminate our errors is when we’re going to be able to turn them in the game around,” she said.
However, she can’t be too mad if they can dig themselves out of the hole and come away with a victory.
Columbia returns to the court Friday on the road against Iowa Colony, while Sweeny is away Friday against Bay City.
“The expectation is that not only will we win the district, but we will also win it undefeated, and for me to walk into Sweeney’s gym as a head coach, a former Roughneck, and take the first win from them, it feels pretty incredible, and the girls deserve it, too,” Laker said.
