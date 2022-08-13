Regular success with the great fishing hobby depends on knowing how, when and where to wet a hook.
The ability to achieve all three ways to success on any given adventure in the water world will improve the stringer size drastically.
Flounder, trout and redfish generally spend most of their time in different habitats searching for a favorite meal and require different setups, bait and locations to bring them to stringer.
Maintenance and proper use of the rod and reel and the type of rig used are important factors. Being able to spot a fish bait attached to a sharp hook 60 feet away without getting a bird’s nest in your line can be the difference between great expectations and being ready to go home.
When is the most difficult to achieve because of its many aspects beyond a fisherman’s control. Strong east winds, high flat tides, and lightning storms in the area keep me, and I’m Ready at the house. The availability of a good supply of live bait, strong moving tides and a sunny light wind forecast gives me the fishing itch and a hankering to wet my line.
Where is a guessing game, and believe me, after all my many years keeping a detailed logbook on most trips into wild water, I seldom get it right on the first stop.
All that knowledge tells me that trout can best be found in deep water channels, flounder on sand bars and the edge of cuts, while redfish prowl around shell reefs and grass lines.
In my planning for a trip to search for these line stretching shadows that make their home in our bays and cuts, it generally gives me a big edge in success when I get all the chickens to come home to roost.
Over the years, what lights my fuse, is the search for my two spotted, multi-friends shaped like an atomic submarine and pull like a three-engine freight train.
I know when the battle starts when one of these wild dudes might outduel me, get loose and leave me with a story to tell about the big one that got away.
A few weeks ago, my passion for this adventure was answered. It wasn’t on my line but my fishing buddy, Scott Jamison, which was fine with me.
I’m Ready had eased us into a small bay beside a shell reef. Taking time for a few extra sips of my Dr. Pepper before I wet my line, Scott’s clicker started screaming like the drivewheel bearing had gone out on an 18-wheeler.
Something big had his rod bent in a half moon before I could get settled. The uncontrolled line was peeling off his reel while Scott tried his best to keep this wild man off a nearby shell reef.
After a few “woos” and grunts, he got control and started a long period of walking the dog. We learned a long time ago that the best way to land a big fish is by letting him circle the boat several times at a good distance and swim himself out.
Finally, after a long 15-minute battle, a beautiful 27-inch redfish laid over on his side and came to Scott’s net.
It was a nice cool summer morning, with cloud cover that turned into a light misting rain for about an hour, followed by a gentle south wind that cleared the sky.
The action was slow. Scott added a smaller red to the stringer and released three juveniles while skunking me. It was about noon, and the tide forecast was for the tide to start moving out faster, so we decided to move to a different location.
Our lines didn’t get wet well until Scott finished up his three red limits and went to work on mine shortly. Finally, after thinking my rabbit’s foot had been lost, I caught two keepers that finished our limit, and Scott let a big boy brake his line that he said was bigger than his morning catch. I laughed and told him he would remember the one that got away longer than he caught.
It turned out to be a brag about day down at the old fishing hole with 21 reds brought to the boat, including 12 more than 20 inches and three under-size flounders.
We returned all except our six keepers to their water home, hoping they would give us a thrill another day. Our evening ended with a good feeling when some friends with a large family took our catch home.
On this fish day, all three of my ways to success worked.
