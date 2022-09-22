Both Brazoswood girls and boys teams clinched the District 12-6A title after defeating Friendswood on Tuesday at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center.
Both teams finished district play 6-0.
The Lady Bucs won Tuesday’s game, 14-9, led by Mallory Kesler with four goals and Sarah Gambrel with three goals. Kesler and Gambrel also had two assists. Minnie Tran and Alex Sparkman both contributed two goals each.
The Bucs (19-0-1) won, 18-5, behind three goals and two assists by Anthony Sury. Mason Potter finished with two goals. Jayden Arana recorded three goals and an assist, and Michael Johnson had four goals.
Brazoswood will play Lamar in a non-district game Tuesday in Houston.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady ’Necks improve to 4-0 in district
The Columbia Lady ’Necks improved to 4-0 in District 26-4A play with a 30-32, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16 victory Tuesday night against Brazosport.
Katelin Arnold registered 15 kills and three solo blocks, and Kate Kondra had 10 kills. Katelynn Lewis finished with 17 digs, and Kondra had 15. Payton Damborsky finished with 30 assists and 16 digs for Columbia (18-12.)
The loss dropped Brazosport (3-7) to 2-1 in the district.
The Columbia freshman team won 25-22, 25-27, 15-11, and the junior varsity squad beat Brazosport, 25-23, 25-20.
The Lady Ships will host Bay City on Friday, and the Lady ’Necks will travel to Stafford.
Iowa Colony wins first district game: The Iowa Colony Lady Pioneers won their first District 26-4A matchup in program history with a 25-13, 25-21, 28-26, Tuesday night against Stafford.
Kaylee Preston produced a team-high 16 kills, and Riley Vincent served five aces. Aaliyah Rogers tallied eight blocks, Preston finished with 15 digs and Vincent had 10.
Kaydee Howard collected 29 assists.
Iowa Colony (1-2, 2-9) will play Friday at Sweeny.
Sweeny JV sweeps La Marque: The Lady Bulldogs defeated La Marque, 25-8, 25-10, in district play Tuesday night.
Angelica Dike had two kills, Kaelin Tolbert and Lynly Salas each recorded three assists.
A’Leah Wright served eight aces, Madison Warner tallied eight digs, and Kamryn Bragg had two blocks.
The Lady Bulldogs are 3-1 in district and 7-8 overall.
