GIRLS BASKETBALL
AREA PLAYOFFS
Class 5A
Angleton (11-8) vs. Friendswood (18-4)
When/Where: TBD
Class 4A
Brazosport (18-2) vs. Boerne (21-4)
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Yoakum High School
Broadcast: www.brazosport isd.net
Sweeny (18-6) vs. Fredericksburg (24-1)
When: TBD
Where: Flatonia High School
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIDISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Class 5A
Angleton (12-8) vs. Houston Madison (10-11)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Butler Stadium, 13755 Main St., Houston
Class 4A
Brazosport (9-6) vs. West Oso (12-8)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: St. Joseph High School, Victoria
Webcast: brazosportisd.net
Columbia (7-12) vs. Corpus Christi Miller (18-3)
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Goliad High School
