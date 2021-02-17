GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA PLAYOFFS

Class 5A

Angleton (11-8) vs. Friendswood (18-4)

When/Where: TBD

Class 4A

Brazosport (18-2) vs. Boerne (21-4)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Yoakum High School

Broadcast: www.brazosport isd.net

Sweeny (18-6) vs. Fredericksburg (24-1)

When: TBD

Where: Flatonia High School

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIDISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Class 5A

Angleton (12-8) vs. Houston Madison (10-11)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Butler Stadium, 13755 Main St., Houston

Class 4A

Brazosport (9-6) vs. West Oso (12-8)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: St. Joseph High School, Victoria

Webcast: brazosportisd.net

Columbia (7-12) vs. Corpus Christi Miller (18-3)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Goliad High School

