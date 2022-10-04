Week 6 Boxscores Oct 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angleton 44, Fulshear 40FUL 12 14 6 8 — 40ANG 21 7 6 10 — 44Scoring SummaryFirst quarterA — Aaron Grear 18 pass from Adrian Ewells (Shaun Neibert kick), 10:29.F — Davion Godley 9 run (two-point try failed), 6:39.A — Grear 76 pass from Ewells (Neibert kick), 5:53.A — Kariyen Boniaby Goins 42 pass from Ewells (Neibert kick), 3:35.F — Godley 26 run (two-point try no good), 1:20.Second quarterA — Jamarcus Shockley 9 run (Neibert kick), 8:49.F — Parker Williams 1 run (Jax Medica pass from Parker Williams), 3:12.F — Godley 70 run (two-point try no good), 1:43.Third quarterA — Deseahn Thomas 5 run (kick blocked), 3:44.F — Godley 30 run (Medica pass from Williams), 2:20.Fourth quarterF — Medica 8 pass from Williams (Calvion Hunter run), 11:08.A — 34 field goal, 6:45.A — Thomas 11 run (Neibert kick), 1:02.F AFirst downs 21 24Total yards 446 485Rushing yds 45-350 36-180Passing yds 96 305Comp/Att 8-16 18-32Turnovers 0 1Fumbles 0-0 0-0INT 0 1Individual leadersRushing: A, Deseahn Thomas 19-94–2, Adrian Ewells 10-60, Jamarcus Shockley 7-26-1. F, Davion Godley 21-245-4, Calvion Hunter, 17-74, Parker Williams 5-16-1, Patrick Broadway 2-15.Passing: A, Ewells 18-32-1-305-3. F, Williams 8-16-0-96-1.Receiving: A, Aaron Grear 4-135-2, Kariyen Boniaby Goins 6-134-1, Myalek Woods 5-40, Bryce Woods 1-7, Thomas 2(-11). F, Gavin Waits 3-39, Seth Smith 1-28, Jax Medica 2-21-1, Hunter 1-7, Godley 1-1.Bellville 35, Columbia 21BEL 0 14 0 21 — 25COL 7 0 7 7 — 21Scoring SummaryFirst quarterC — Trevon Lewis 13 run (Cole Gotcher kick).Second quarterB — DD Murray 29 run (Fernando Grajales kick).B — Corrian Hood 4 run (Grajales kick)Third quarterC — Mudassir Abdullah 44 pass from Tate Thrasher (Gotcher kick).Fourth quarterC — Jaheim Campbell 7 run (Gotcher kick).B — Murray 26 run (Grajales kick).B — Hood 2 run (Grajales kick).B — Tanner Knode 3 run (Grajales kick).C BFirst downs 11 20Total yards 214 327Rushing yds 28-181 46-318Passing yds 82 9Comp/Att 4-17 2-4Turnovers 1 2Fumbles 1 1INT 0 1Individual leadersRushing: C, Naqualyn Grice 4-29, Blake Osteen 4-5, Kavion Lewis 1-3, Trevon Lewis 9-92-1, Tate Thrasher 3-9, Jaheim Campbell 7-43-1. B, DD Murray 8-114-2, Sam Hranicky 24-127, Corrian Hood 7-42-2, Tanner Knode 6-18-1, Colin Goeke 1-2.Passing: Reid McCann C, Thrasher 4-17-0-102-1. B, 2-4-1-9-0.Receiving: C, Trevon Lewis 1-10, Mudassir Abdullah 2-91. B, Hunter Kunkel 1-2. 