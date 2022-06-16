CLUTE — Taylor Meier has played high school softball against the best talent.
Now she’ll be on a team that features the best players.
The Brazoswood graduate signed her national letter of intent to continue her softball career with junior college powerhouse McLennan Community College. The four-year Brazoswood starter will play in her familiar center field position for the Highlassies.
“I chose to go to McLennan because as soon as I stepped onto the campus, it felt like home,” Meier said. “I was touring camps throughout my junior year and thought I would give McLennan a shot. Little did I know I would get offered a scholarship, and it would be my home for the next two years.”
McLennan Community College competes in Division I of the National College Athletic Association in six sports, including softball. The team lost in the 2022 NJCAA D-I Softball Championship to Florida Southwestern State this season, but the Highlassies went 59-8 overall and 30-2 in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
The program is under the direction of Chris Berry, who completed his fifth year as the Highlassies’ head coach after four seasons as an assistant with the baseball program.
“With McLennan coming back from the NJCAA World Series and falling short in the championship game, the expectations are going to be high,” Meier said. “There were a lot of talented players, and getting to build on the momentum will be something big.”
Meier is no stranger to going up against the best softball prowess.
She played for a Lady Bucs team that went head to head against a two-time state qualifier and 2021 champion Deer Park in the regional tournament in back-to-back seasons and was on the Hotshots select softball team that was a national champion last summer.
At Brazoswood, Meier wrapped up a stellar season to a productive career.
She averaged .403 during her senior season with 48 hits, seven doubles, 14 RBIs and 46 runs scored as the Lady Bucs’ leadoff hitter. She had an on-base percentage of .482, slugged .479 and stole 29 of 30 attempts. She was also a solid center fielder with a .946 fielding percentage.
Those statistics were good enough to land her District 24-6A first-team honors.
Meier was also a second-team all-district honoree in her junior season.
“From the first time I stepped on Lady Buc Field, I knew it was going to be special,” she said. “It was incredible to see my name on the list as a freshman knowing I had worked so hard. For coach (Laura) Oltman and coach (Stacy) Neiswander to see that and believe in me is something not everyone can say they have experienced.”
Those four years with Brazoswood have created memories for the lefty, including her favorite in College Station.
“We got to bond and push each other as we played new teams we have never played before,” she said. “Going from year to year, the chemistry on our team was something I had never been a part of until I played for Brazoswood. It was a team effort every time we stepped on the field, and we showed that in the playoffs.
Meier will join fellow Hotshot teammate and recent Columbia graduate Madison Hornback in McLennan.
Meier will study education at the Waco-based school.
