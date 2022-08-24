Tuesday
Scoreboard Volleyball Brazoswood 3, Sweeny 0 Columbia 3, Hitchcock 0 Angleton 3, Baytown Lee 0 Danbury 3, Bay City 0 Brazosport Christian at Angleton Christian,
no report Water polo Girls Galveston Ball at Brazoswood, no report boys Galveston Ball at Brazoswood, no report
CLUTE
Brazoswood is a little more than two weeks away from its first district game against Clear Creek, but the Lady Bucs looked to be in midseason form Tuesday night against Sweeny.
The Lady Bucs’ front net was electric and limited the Lady Dogs from producing much offense, and the backcourt consistently fed the hitters up front in Tuesday’s 25-5, 25-6, 25-9 win inside the Performance Gym.
Olivia Stringer produced a game-high 15 kills, Reagan Blank and Landrie Heble each accounted for eight kills and Tori Hillis pitched in three, while the passing of setters Olivia Mulholland and Hanna Bartlett was crisp all night.
“Tonight, we were well-balanced,” Brazoswood coach Elizabeth Limas said. “We didn’t have anybody leading in kills, we distributed the ball well and everyone contributed.”
The Lady Bucs wasted no time setting the tone for the evening in front of a roaring student section when Stringer found a hole in the Sweeny defense and tipped the ball over the net for the first point. Hillis recorded a kill, and Stringer added another after Sweeny could not return a serve to lead 4-0.
Mulholland served the first five points, concluding the run with an ace for a 5-0 lead.
Stringer regained the serve as Brazoswood scored six straight points, including an ace, a Celeste Edling block, Stringer’s kill, a Hillis block and a Blank kill to push the lead to 12-2.
After Sweeny’s Alecia King produced a kill to make it 13-3, B’wood got the serve back several points later to put the set out of reach with Blank on the line.
Stringer recorded a pair of kills, Blank had a kill and a tip at the net and Heble contributed a couple of kills during the run to push the Lady Bucs’ lead to 21-4.
Mulholland collected five assists during the run.
Heble had two kills with Blank’s tip sandwiched between to finish the opening set.
Mulholland’s serving gave B’wood a 6-0 lead to open the second set, and Stringer served six straight points to extend the team’s lead to 13-1.
Sweeny added a few points to pull within 13-4 with Cierra Turner serving, but the Lady Bucs would score 12 of the set’s next 14 points to grab a 2-0 set lead.
Brazoswood produced 10 kills in the game, led by three each from the big three — Stringer, Heble and Blank. Bartlett had four assists, and Mulholland added six.
“Olivia Mulholland is my starting setter, and we have been running a 5-1 with her,” Limas said. “I haven’t run a 5-1 in a while, so it is taking some getting used to, but she does a great job of getting the ball to the hitters. Having Hanna on the bench if we need to go to her, she also does a good job.”
Mulholland helped put B’wood up 6-0 for a second consecutive set thanks to three kills by Stringer, an ace and a kill by McKinley Blank.
B’wood’s offense produced four kills to help extend the lead to 11-2. Following back-to-back blocks by Sweeny’s Ariyana Campbell and Shaylee Robinson and an ace by Larissa Reynolds, the Lady Bucs got back on track, beginning with a Heble block to give Bartlett the serve.
The junior setter served the next five points to make it 17-5, and the Lady Bucs cruised the rest of the way for the win. Bartlett assisted on six kills in the third set.
Junior Macie Riley collected several digs to keep rallies going for the Lady Bucs, with many of those rallies ending in a B’wood kill. Riley is filling the libero spot that four-year varsity starter Madie Johnson — last year’s co-defensive player of the year — occupied before going to the University of North Texas.
“Macie Riley has held her own,” Limas said. “Madie Johnson was just Madie Johnson, but I think Macie has done a good job of trying to fill those shoes. She is young because she had not seen the court a whole lot last year, but she is a doing a great job for us, and I am proud of her.
“She’s got a great work ethic and always wants to improve. She is full of questions, and that’s what you want to see out of your young players.”
The Lady Bucs junior varsity team also swept Sweeny, 25-17, 25-6, and the freshman Blue team won, 25-11, 25-7.
Campbell finished with three blocks, and Robinson had one for the Lady Dogs.
Brazoswood (10-7) will play Brookshire Royal at the Longhorn Tournament this weekend, and Sweeny (1-5) will compete Thursday and Saturday at the Stafford Invitational.
“I’m pretty happy with where we are at right now,” Limas said. “We’ve got a lot to work on, and I know I told them tonight that when we play teams that give us several free balls, we have to make sure we take advantage of that and capitalize on those moments.”
