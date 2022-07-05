LAKE JACKSON
Celebrations come in many forms especially for July 4, and for many, it’s about gathering for the Firecracker 4 at Dunbar Park.
In its 48th running of the event, about 235 runners and walkers crossed the finish line Monday morning in the 4-mile run and 2-mile walk.
“We had 250 registered participants and about 235 of those showed up and all will hopefully be crossing the finish line,” race director Travis Walthall said. “We appreciate Dow for being our sponsor and, of course, for the runners and walkers, because without them we wouldn’t be here.”
It was a bit steamy by the time runners started trickling across the finish line, with Brazoswood High School senior Giovani Diaz cutting the tape first in 22 minutes, 21.7 seconds.
“The run was manageable today and I have been working out every day except Sundays, which are my recovery days,” Diaz said. “This summer I am just working on getting more leg muscle because most of the other runners on the team have more leg muscle than me. I’ve been running since I was very young and I’ve gotten pretty fast with minimal leg muscle.”
This was Diaz’s second Firecracker 4 after finishing as the runner-up last year.
The first female to finish up was Lauren Stroud (23:32.7) with master female Karen Parencia (34:51.7) and male master Hugh Leidein (28:11) the first in their classes to come across.
At 75 years old headed to 76, Lenord Burns clocked in at 57:32.5 as he continues to finish races.
“It was fun until the last mile; that is because I started struggling,” Burns said. “Even though I was struggling, it was nice to be running around many of these youngsters because they need a senior citizen around. I was hoping to get an 8 1/2-minute mile today, but they turned out to be 15 seconds slower than that, so it was OK.”
Burns will head to Magnolia next week to run a half marathon.
At 9 years old, Hadley Johnston (42:23.2) tried keeping it together at the end of the Firecracker.
“I really learned about keeping your breathing down and you have to keep it in control or else some will panic like I did,” Johnston said. “I started feeling dizzy and I thought I almost fainted.”
Running with her father, Clint Johnston (42:23.5), Hadley made some gains in her run.
“I liked the fact that I beat what I did last year, which was run three miles, and this year I ran four,” the Colleyville native said.
While many were in it for the spirit, others were in training.
“It was hot, and I think the last mile was pretty bad for me in terms of my legs starting to wear out,” Daniel Abebe said. “So I am training for a marathon in January, and this is my third weekend of that. I am still putting in the miles and for me this was a good test because I was attempting to bump up my pace a bit.”
Running in the 30-39 age group for males, Abebe finished his race in 36:09.8. A runner in college, Abebe is refamiliarizing himself with the sport.
“I wanted to get that feel of running with others, so really just trying to familiarize myself with the crowds,” Abebe said. “I use to run cross country as an undergraduate at the University of Memphis.”
A former head soccer coach for the Angleton Ladycats, Lisa Sirmon Whitlow thought she’d come out and stretch her legs a bit.
“I had not run 4 miles in months, so really any time that I got today was good for me,” Whitlow said. “And I was happy with 33 minutes, but that was the reason why I came to run.”
Now a Lake Jackson resident, Whitlow planned to celebrate the day with another traditional event.
“We have never seen the fireworks in Lake Jackson so we want to see them from our house tonight,” Whitlow said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.