Rusty Sample worked diligently throughout the school year.
He coached two successful Panthers programs and was elevated as the leader of Danbury ISD athletics. However, one aspect he’ll always cherish is the ride his senior baseball players gave him this season.
Sample guided a Panthers team that won their first District 24-3A title in a little more than half a decade and fielded one of, if not the best team when it came to facing adversity.
For that, Sample was named The Facts’ coach of the year as part of its All-Southern Brazoria County baseball teams for the 2022 season.
The successful season starts with the senior leadership.
It was the first year Sample had the kind of senior leadership that helped the team win the program’s first district crown since 2016 and advance to the second round of the postseason.
“A lot of experience came back, most of my seniors had been here three or four years on varsity and the younger kids got experience last year,” Sample said. “So it was the first year I had my entire team coming back.
“The experience and leadership were there where I hadn’t had that in previous years.”
The team played with a sense of brotherhood while seniors Ethan Cloudt and Keaten Hawk missed substantial time because of injuries. Hawk was the district’s most valuable player and all-state honorable mention last year, and Cloudt was named a first-team all-district selection.
The team knew Hawk was going to be out before the season had started, Sample said, but they were not 100 percent sure about Cloudt’s availability until later.
Regardless, the team never missed a beat behind the other seven seniors Colton Warmack, Kadin Munson, Blake Neubauer, Canyon Etenburn, Wyatt Lambert, Trevor Campbell and Payton Penn.
After losing the first game of the year to Bay Area Christian, the boys ripped off 19 consecutive victories and were on their way to a district championship after jumping out to a 7-0 district mark.
“They took it as a challenge,” Sample said. “We always talk about adversity, and when you are faced with adversity, in my opinion, it is time to show off. They took that to heart, and we kept rolling.”
Sample completed his 15th year in coaching, ninth as a head coach and sixth year at Danbury. Regardless of his decade-plus coaching experience, the 2022 squad taught Sample a lesson.
“To be more relaxed,” Sample said. “I didn’t chew butt as much this year. I was a little more relaxed this year than I have been, at least I think so.”
His senior players — an earshot away from Sample — gladly confirmed that statement.
“I think it was because of my senior coaches, to be honest,” Sample said. “Last year, they were both new, and I felt like I had to do a lot and still earn their trust. Coach (Storm) Sheppard had played for me at Cy-Creek, so he knew what I wanted, but he was still a young coach. Coach (Nathan) Strickland had coached before but was a young coach to me.
“So this year, I knew what I had in my coaches, so it allowed me to relax and maybe let them take care of some of the issues as opposed to me having to be the bad guy all of the time.”
Sample had a feeling early in the season that his team would be special following a comeback win against non-district foe Columbia.
The Panthers trailed 5-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but a sacrifice fly by Lambert scored Max Kroschel, and a groundout by Etenburn scored Kamrin McKinney for the go-ahead run. Lambert took care of the rest with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to secure the win.
“That was a big game for us early in the season. They (Columbia) were a very good team, and it was a good challenge for us,” Sample said. “Matter of fact, my quote in the dugout after the game was, ‘Don’t let this be the defining point of your season. This can’t be the pinnacle or the highlight win.’ So we didn’t let that be the highlight of the year, and we kept playing from there.
“That’s when I knew we had a chance to be good.”
The season was littered with highlights, including a 5-1 win in the team’s home district opener against Boling when Munson pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and retiring the Bulldogs’ final 11 batters; a convincing 10-0 home rout against district rival East Bernard; and topped with a thrilling win for the district title.
In the regular-season finale, the Panthers trailed 6-5 in the top of the sixth inning against the Brahmas.
Returning from his injury the game before, Cloudt drove in the game-tying and go-ahead runs with his pinch-hit single, and Danbury held on for an 8-6 victory to capture the district.
“It was my first year as a head coach to win district, so it was special and for it to happen against East Bernard, who is our rival for the most part, on their field, and they had some chirping from the stands, so it was bittersweet to do in the face of the parents talking and the kids talking,” Sample said. “And come-from-behind on their field, it was a great feeling.”
Aside from coaching baseball, Sample was the defensive coordinator on the Panthers’ football coaching staff that made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and his assistant, Nathan Strickland, coached the basketball program that also made its first postseason appearance this season since 2013.
Sample also had his hands all over Danbury athletics when he was hired as the district’s athletics director in April.
With all that happened for the married father of three kids this school year, one thing will stick with him the most.
“Their love for the game. As much as I would like to take credit for their success, I can’t because Colton and Kadin are always in the cages — even now — they are always up there. Those guys put in the work that they invested, and it makes me look like a good coach,” he said, jokingly.
