Six days after the fourth anniversary of the Santa Fe High School shooting, in which 10 people died and 13 others were injured, Brazosport football coach Mark Kanipes felt a fresh jolt when he heard about the carnage at another Texas school.
Kanipes was the head football coach at Santa Fe when a 17-year-old student opened fire on students at staff there May 18, 2018. That it could happen again and to younger children was even harder for him to understand, but the pattern is familliar, he said.
“What can you say? Especially with the little kids, it just creates a whole new angle to it,” he said. “I just, it just doesn’t make sense, but it seems like this kid had some issues and they all seem to have the same background as loners. This kid quit going to school and they kept talking about how everyone gave him a hard time because he didn’t have any money or this and that. But he was able to go buy $4,000 worth AR’s and bullets, but it might have been more than that.”
The high-powered weapon the Santa Fe and Uvalde shooters were able to access inevitably entered his thoughts, Kanipes said.
“I mean it just floored me because I couldn’t believe it,” Kanipes said. “But I looked at it more so about the things that could have been done to trying to help prevent it more than anything else. But we went through all of that and we talked to the FBI guys at Santa Fe. But my thoughts and prayers right away went that way, and yes, one of the questions was doing something about guns, but it’s tough. I actually have some friends from that area, so it was kind of surreal to me.”
Kanipes spent one more season at Santa Fe after the shooting, earning Galveston County coach of the years honors. The campus had been transformed when he returned for the new school year.
“When we went back, it was like a prison and they were not messing around,” he said. “They had metal detectors everywhere, all the doors were locked and one could only go in through certain entrances. We had all kinds of training when we went back in the fall, and there were psychologists talking to us and the grief counselors were still around as well as the dogs, about four or five of them walking around.”
Several of his football players were directly affected by the killing spree, barricading themselves inside a closet or jumping inside a storage room to hide from the gunman. A junior varsity player and a member of the freshman team were killed in the assault.
Kanipes and his coaching staff spent time that summer connecting with students and families to help them cope with the events.
“We went to their houses and talked to the parents and the players during that whole summer,” Kanipes said. “We stayed pretty active with them that summer. I do know that there are still two big offensive linemen who are brothers and they are still not alright. It still bothers them. But I just tried to explain to them to try and take advantage of their life and people who are around them as well, like family. Because you never know what is going to happen, so they should try to make the most of every moment.
“I told them to cherish family, friends and try to get the most out of their life because God only puts us on this planet for so long.”
While he doesn’t understand how a young man could shoot up a school, he knows there is no easy answer to preventing it from happening again.
“There is no one quick solution because there are several issues involved in why these things happen,” Kanipes said. “It just depends what part of the school you work in, and if in power of the school, they have to figure a way to keep things secure. But some kids don’t have friends and they are isolated and I don’t know how to stop that. Maybe with some faith-based relief, which could be better for them in the future. To me it’s a multi-faceted issue that needs to be addressed, like the mental health side of it.”
