FREEPORT — Thanks to his 90-plus mph fastball and impressive drop curveball, Jimmy Kaye Kelly was enshrined into the Brazosport Baseball Hall of Fame.
“I am glad they thought of me to be in the hall of fame,” Kelly said. “But I also do know that there are a lot of other good ball players that also deserve it. They need to go back a ways because there have been some good ones go through Brazosport High School.
“But I think I am the 13th one to go in. We were 24-4A back then and played some good teams like Galveston Ball, so we had some pretty good players go through that program during my time.”
The 1970 graduate was honored at a Brazosport baseball game earlier this year.
The Freeport resident finished 7-3 on the mound during his senior season. Besides his fastball, which he could throw up to about 92 mph, Kelly had a strong repertoire of pitches.
“My best pitch was my drop curve which just fell off the table, but my fastball was also a pitch that I loved to throw,” he said. “Back then, they used to have something called a slider which is a half arm curve, but mine was a straight over had curve which would drop straight down.”
Kelly also played first base and the outfield, and he still has memories of some of his starts and finishes.
“Though I know it was 52 years ago that I did this, I remember one game there at Lions Field, and I think it was against Columbia,” Kelly said. “My opposing pitcher was also named Kelly, and we went 12 innings, both of us. By the time they called the game because the fog had rolled in, the score was still 0-0. For both of us pitchers to go through something like that is amazing. I mean, one pitcher, OK, but the two of us just were on that night.”
Kelly was also involved in a few big wins.
“That would have to be against Houston Lamar my senior year, and we played them in a tournament that season,” Kelly said. “Houston Lamar had won the championship the year before, but I tried using some pitches the best I could, and my drop curve was on that night. For us, it was a sweet win against a defending champion.”
Against the Texans, Kelly struck out 14 and allowed just two hits in the 1-0 victory at the Karl Young Tournament. It was his second win in three starts that year.
Kelly was good with the bat, averaging .413 as a senior.
“My batting average was pretty good for a pitcher,” Kelly said. “I just loved to hit. Jim Larson and Skip Northrup coached us, and they were pretty good coaches for us. That senior year we had myself along with Ronnie Broaddus, John Neurenburg and Tinker Harlan. I don’t know Tinker’s first name, but that’s what he went by. It was a pretty good pitching staff that got us some big wins that year.”
A member of the varsity team since his sophomore year, Kelly earned all-district, region and county honors. After graduation, Kelly was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Cubs and was sent to Class A ball in Caldwell, Idaho.
“I only stayed two years because, in that second season, they dismissed the entire team,” Kelly said. “I didn’t know whether it was about financing or what, but I was pretty much done and ready to come home.
Kelly returned home to attend Brazosport College and Sam Houston State before going into the workforce at Gulf Chemical, he said.
Looking back, Kelly understood that he could have done things differently.
“Instead of going with the Cubs, which was a big honor for me, I would have gone to college and played there first,” Kelly said. “Mainly because I matured a lot when I was with the Cubs for those two years. And going straight from high school to them, well, I could have used that maturity. It could have helped me out. But all in all, I was just happy to play the game, which for me started at Freeport Little League, where they put me on the mound, and I also played first and the outfield there as well. It was fun playing the game.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.