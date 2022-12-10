Brazosport Christian’s Christy Essy (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the first half of a TAPPS District 8-1A girls basketball game Thursday against Living Stones Christian at Brazosport Christian School.
LAKE JACKSON — Living Stones Christian’s size in the paint was too much for Brazosport Christian on Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles (1-1, 1-2) shot 3-of-40 from the floor for the game, including 1-of-19 in the second half of a TAPPS District 8-1A girls basketball game, leading to a 34-9 loss for the Lady Eagles at Brazosport Christian School.
The team struggled to take the ball to the rim with Living Stones’ post players Sydney Adje and Alysa Hobson clogging the lane, having to instead settle for jump shots that were not falling.
BCS led 2-0, 1:35 into the game on a pair of free throws from JuliAnna Crews. Living Stones’ Brooklyn Pitkin scored the next three points, and after Callie Listak’s jumper regained the lead for BCS, Aliah Hobson drained a 3-pointer with 1:20 left to give the Lady Lions a lead they never relinquished.
Atley Luster connected for a bucket to tie the game at 6 with 45.6 seconds left, but Pitkin’s jumper at the buzzer gave the Lady Lions an 8-6 advantage.
Living Stones outscored BCS 26-3 the rest of the way, beginning with a 10-0 advantage in the second quarter.
Alysa Hobson opened the quarter with a bucket, and Pitkin deposited two off an offensive rebound to push the lead to 12-6. Pitkin scored four of the team’s next six points for the Lady Lions’ 18-6 halftime lead.
Crews’ free throw with 4:21 left in the third quarter was BCS’ lone point in the quarter, and her putback with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter served as the Lady Eagles’ only field goal in the second half. BCS committed 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter, and Living Stones converted them into six points.
Pitkin added six points in the third quarter to finish with a game-high 17 points. Crews led BCS with five points and seven rebounds.
The Lady Eagles will continue district play Monday when they travel to Robert Beren.
