The 2022 volleyball season opens today with four Southern Brazoria County teams taking the court with a new coach.
Those teams include Columbia under the leadership of former Brazoswood assistant Alyssa Laker, and Kevyn Trammell, who will lead Danbury today. Each coach has more than eight years of head coaching experience and will face each other today.
Patricia Johnson returns to her alma mater in Sweeny to take over a Lady Dogs program fresh off a playoff berth a year ago, and previous assistant coach Arion Short will be in her first year as the Lady Exporters head coach.
Here is a look at each team for the 2022 season:
BRAZOSWOOD
COACH: Elizabeth Limas (17th season at Brazoswood, 23rd overall)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-6A 6-6, 23-19 overall.
GRADUATED: Madie Johnson, Emma Williams, Tatyana Segura, Lindsay Taylor, Lindsey Williams, Jessica Burger, Ella Mulholland.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Olivia Stringer, junior, OH; Reagan Blank, senior, OH; Olivia Mulholland, senior, setter; Macie Riley, junior, DS; Landrie Heble, junior MB; and Grace Stephens-injured, sophomore, RS.
OVERVIEW: The Lady Bucs return four starters; Stringer (114 sets played, 279 kills, 30 total blocks, 212 digs, 29 service aces), who was a District 24-6A first-team selection last season, and Blank (112 sets played, 298 kills, 35 total blocks, 328 digs, 41 aces) a second-team selection in 2021, will both provide firepower to the B’wood offense after top kills producer Emma Williams graduated.
Mulholland (452 assists, 212 digs) will power the offense again this year at setter, and Heble (204 kills, .260 hitting percentage, 83 total blocks, 24 solo) is coming off a strong sophomore campaign.
Both players earned honorable mention accolades in the district last season.
This season, senior Tori Hillis, juniors Blayre Skidmore, Brooklyn Baker, Hannah Bartlett and Celeste Edling, and sophomore McKinley Blank are new to the Lady Bucs.
“All these young ladies bring something special to the team, and they are ready to contribute to the team’s success,” Limas said. “This team has a lot of grit and tenacity, and they know that hard work will determine the level of success of this Lady Buc volleyball team.”
QUOTABLE: “This year’s Lady Buc volleyball team shows a lot of promise. They work well together, and they are prepared to take on the challenge ahead. They display great chemistry, and they work well together,” Limas said. “I am looking forward to a great season with this group of young ladies.”
ANGLETON
COACH: Cheyenne Lansford (third season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-5A 6-9, 11-14 overall
GRADUATED: N/A
RETURNING LETTERMEN: N/A
OVERVIEW: N/A
QUOTABLE: N/A
BRAZOSPORT
COACH: Arion Short (first season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 25-4A 3-9, 7-22 overall
GRADUATED: Tina Zuniga and Knavia Goins.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Torrijah Goins, senior, MB; Aubrey Martinez, sophomore, DS; Jazelyn Peoples, senior, OH; Natali Reyes, sophomore, RS; Deja El-Amin, junior, MB; Lizet Jimenez, junior, RS; Lily Castillo, senior, S; Kindra Lopez, senior, S.
OVERVIEW: With four returning starters and eight returning lettermen, the Lady Exporters are determined to accomplish great things this season. Torrijah Goins (163 digs, 12 blocks, 83 kills) is the team’s leader on and off the court. Alongside Goins are Lopez, Castillo and Peoples.
“Their senior leadership will be vital as we look to contend for a playoff spot this season,” Short said.
QUOTABLE: “We are working on trusting each other and building team cohesiveness. We know that we are ‘better together,’ and everyone is committed to giving their best in all aspects of the game,” Short said. “Preseason will be essential for us as we work to increase positive energy and understand the strengths and weaknesses of each player.
“Emily Dohle is a new addition, and she has been exceptional. I am looking forward to her being a part of our team this season. Deja El-Amin and Natali Reyes will also have crucial roles, and they will both see an increase in playing time in their sophomore season.”
COLUMBIA
COACH: Alyssa Laker (first season at Columbia, 13th overall)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 25-4A 9-3, 21-17 overall
GRADUATED: Jordan Hanzik, Mariah Velazquez, Madison Hornback, Madison Hardin, Keirstyn Lewis, Terry Hobbs.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Kate Kondra, senior, OH/DS; Payton Damborsky, senior, S; Katie Arnold, senior, MB; Rylynn Maynard, junior, S; Brooklyn Wood, senior, DS; Genesis Kay, sophomore DS; Katelynn Lewis, junior, L/DS; Briana Yanez, senior, L/DS.
OVERVIEW: Laker comes from Limas’ staff at Brazoswood and returns experience on the sideline with Lauren Guthrie as her assistant. Laker was also the head coach for six seasons at Cy Springs and turned that program around. The Lady ’Necks are fresh off a postseason berth in 2022, and Laker is hoping to take the program to another level.
“We will be running a new defense and various offensive schemes, which include a 6-2,” Laker said.
QUOTABLE: “We have some very athletic varsity returners who bring heart and hard work to the program,” Laker said. “The girls have shown an eagerness to learn and have been absorbing all the new practice plans I’ve thrown their way. You can tell they are excited about succeeding and growing as a program.”
DANBURY
COACH: Kevyn Trammell (first season at Danbury, ninth overall)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-3A 8-6, 13-13-1 overall
GRADUATED: Mackenzie Meinke and Hayley Matheson
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Frankie Vrazel, junior; Charlee Allison, junior; Jesse Garner, senior; Lexi Cappadona, senior; Bynlee Auer, junior; Sadie Meeks, senior.
OVERVIEW: Vrazel highlights the six returning lettermen for the Lady Panthers. The incoming junior was named a District 24-3A first-teamer last season. Garner was named to the second team, and Auer and Meeks were both honorable mention selections. Danbury was a playoff team a season ago.
“We have been working with excitement toward this season,” Trammell said.
QUOTABLE: “We have a great group of juniors and seniors that will help encourage and lead our younger team that is coming in this season,” the coach said.
SWEENY
COACH: Tricia Johnson (first season at Sweeny, second overall)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 25-4A 7-6, 10-23 overall.
GRADUATED: Ashley Dailey, Talicia Zavala and Cambria Amey
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Caydance Lobdell, Alecia King, Shaylee Robinson, Cierra Turner, Ariyana Campbell, Kendal Lockler, Larissa Reynolds, Kaley Smith, Madison Rios
OVERVIEW: The Lady Dogs return a lot of experience from last season’s team that made a major run to the playoffs in District 25-4A. The Lady Dogs fought back from a 2-5 first half of district play to post a 5-1 second half to place third. King, a first-team district honoree, leads Sweeny.
QUOTABLE: “I’m excited about having a lot of returners this year. Our chemistry is solid, and I’m looking forward to a great year,” Johnson said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.