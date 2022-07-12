Several local high school softball players made the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State team.
Making it to the UIL Class 4A state championship game in Austin, the Sweeny Lady Dogs had quite a 2022 season, finishing 31-10 overall and runner-up to Liberty.
The Lady Dogs landed seven players on the all-state team, led by senior Corie Byrd.
Byrd was named a second-team pitcher after finishing with 213 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA.
“It felt good when I heard it because I wasn’t expecting any more awards to come out,” Byrd said. “My parents, along with coach (Darian) Harris, had sent it to me, and it felt good to hear that.”
Byrd won against Bullard in the state semifinal by striking out 12. Bullard hitters averaged .125 against Byrd in that game.
“I’ve been thinking about the season just about every night, especially about that last game and how differently it could have gone or something different that we could have done,” Byrd said. “But once I think about it, we just had a great season, and that will be a memory with me forever. I am just grateful that we did it as well as we could, and it is a blessing, honestly.”
Byrd is preparing for the next step in her softball career at Stephen F. Austin.
“When I am thinking about our season, I go back and think how I could relive this senior year because it was so much fun,” she said. “The atmosphere, the girls, it was just a blast, but I am ready to move on to college and start that career to see where it goes. But this past year was the most fun I’ve ever had on a softball field.”
Senior teammates Alyssa Boozy (.314 average, 32 hits, five home runs, 27 RBI, .578 slugging) and Brianna Strother (.305 average, 36 hits, 33 scored runs, 27 walks, .438 on-base percentage, .933 fielding percentage); juniors, Karlie Glaze (.389 average, 44 hits, three home runs, .699 slugging percentage, .462 on-base percentage); Berlynn McLaren (12-3 record, 113 strikeouts, 2.45 ERA); Ma’Rya Quarles (.375 average, 36 hits, eight home runs, 42 RBI, 28 runs scored, .802 slugging percentage, .455 on-base percentage); and Ciera Turner (.298 average, 14 hits, 13 RBIs, 13 runs, .511 slugging percentage) each earned honorable mention accolades.
Brazoswood sophomore Peyton Tanner was named a third-team pitcher after going 25-3 with a 0.90 ERA and 294 strikeouts in 169 innings. Tanner also averaged .349 with 22 hits and 11 RBIs.
Danbury sophomore Frankie Vrazel was named an honorable mention at shortstop.
“I didn’t know that, but that’s awesome because it makes me feel like all the hard work has paid off,” Vrazel said. “It’s a good feeling to see an award like that.”
The Lady Panther averaged .619 with 57 RBIs, 58 runs scored, 16 triples, 20 doubles and six home runs. She slugged 1.142, with an on-base percentage of .631 and a .935 fielding percentage.
Vrazel returned from Atlanta after spending her summer with the Unity Johnson/Ross select team.
“We were in the Atlanta Legacy, which was a showcase tournament,” she said. “In two weeks, we will be in California for the PGF Showcase, which is one of the biggest tournaments that we can be in. I wasn’t on this team last year, but they won it. I am not playing shortstop with them, but I am playing third base, which is different and a bit of second.”
She grew a lot from her freshman to sophomore seasons.
“I am continuing to work on working through the ball and just with drills to make me better,” Vrazel said. “I think confidence-wise, along with the growth I had physically, and my skills just got better this past season.”
Other all-state selections from Brazoria County include Alvin’s Izzy Farmer and Chloe Foster and Pearland’s Haley Golden.
