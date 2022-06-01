In her first season at the 40 acres, former Angleton standout, Mia Scott has made quite an impression on the softball field for the Texas Lady Longhorns.
Headed to their sixth appearance at the NCAA College World Series in Oklahoma City, the Lady Longhorns are one of eight teams still vying for a national title.
The highly recruited, 5-foot-5 infielder has been playing third base for Texas and is second in hitting with a .370 batting average. Only Janae Jefferson (.431) has hit better.
Cindy Rubio, her former coach with the Angleton Ladycats, is not surprised.
“I talked to her before they went to the conference tournament, and it seemed like she was adjusting well and doing well,” Rubio said. “We didn’t touch on how they were going to do in the conference tournament; me, I am just proud of her and how she’s been doing so far. I knew she had it in her to be successful there.”
Scott has started all 57 games this season, getting 67 hits in 181 at bats with 33 RBIs with 13 doubles, four triples and three home runs. She is slugging at .536 with a .442 on-base percentage.
Texas is one of three unranked teams at the World Series, joining Oregon State and Arizona.
The Lady Longhorns open the Series at noon Thursday against No. 5 seed UCLA. A win there could send them up against No. 1 seed Oklahoma or No. 9 Northwestern on Saturday.
A loss by Texas will pit them in an elimination contest Friday against the loser of Oklahoma and Northwestern.
Texas is coming off a 2-1 series victory against Arkansas that saw Scott go 2-of-10 with a scored run.
“I’ve been watching every chance I can, and to me, she just looks like Mia, doing all of the things that she needs to do, which is playing aggressively,” Rubio said. “There have been some errors, but she is just trying to get the job done for her team. She’s an aggressive player, and knowing her, I do think she doesn’t think she is doing a good job at the plate, but there have been times where she has been that person at the plate. To me she is doing a great job, especially at that level; she is doing a tremendous job.”
Scott has not slowed down on the base paths, leading the team with 24-of-26 steals. She also has an .871 fielding percentage with 16 errors this season.
“They have some great seniors on that team that are great leaders, especially for those freshmen playing like Mia,” Rubio said. “Those freshmen are looking up to those seniors who have led them all season and have really bought into what the seniors wanted to do, and that was getting to that World Series. Some of those young players, like Mia, have been in some tough situations, but they’ve had to step up and play better which they have. They are really showing it now with their competitiveness and what they are capable of doing.”
Oklahoma State and Florida are also in the World Series field.
All the Women’s World Series games can be seen either on ESPN or ABC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.