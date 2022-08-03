Columbia High School senior Brayze Schill was named ninth in the nation in bareback riding at the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to be there, especially to go there from Texas. Texas is such a hard state to be in the top four, lots of competition,” he said. “I’ll remember all of it for a lifetime.”
His mom, Jennifer Blount Schill, said Texas is the most competitive state, and only the top four in each state go to nationals. The competition is also open to kids from Mexico and Canada. She said there were 84 bareback riders this year.
Brayze Schill was awarded a scholarship for $350, a buckle and a plaque. He also won some money in the second go and the short round.
“I feel great,” he said. “I got to meet people from all over the place and hang out.”
Brayze Schill was one of three boys with Brazoria County ties to be invited to the rodeo. Also invited to compete were Rodney James Jackson from Angleton and Zane Phillips, whose grandparents are John and Larkad Phillips of West Columbia. Zane Phillips lives in Channing, northwest of Amarillo.
Jackson entered the steer wrestling event and, while he didn’t place, the honor of competing was enough.
“The experience was great,” he said. “The steer I drew Friday, nobody was able to catch him. I had a chance to catch him out of the gate, but he went up under my horse and I was unable to catch him.”
Jackson enjoyed many aspects of the rodeo including calf roping jackpots, a dance and even volleyball.
“Tuesday, they had a dance. I didn’t think that was going to be fun, but it was,” he said. That attitude should serve him well as he heads off to Southeastern Oklahoma State University in a few weeks.
Zane Phillips said he and his horse Rain had the best show they’ve ever had at nationals. Both are new to the reined cow horse sport.
“I didn’t make it to Saturday. For us, it was really good,” he said. “Rain’s never been to anything actually, and she took it real well.”
John and Larkad Phillips, Zane’s grandparents, made the 21-hour trip to Gillette to watch Zane compete.
“I’m very proud of him. Every time he competes, he improves. He’s dedicated to the sport of rodeo. He loves being a cowboy and the life of being a cowboy,” John Phillips said.
This story is reprinted from West Brazos Weekly, a free newspaper published by The Facts every Wednesday for western Brazoria County communities.
