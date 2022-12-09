IOWA COLONY
F riday’s junior varsity game between Columbia and Iowa Colony went to two entertaining overtimes, with the Lady Pioneers coming out with the win.
The encore was just as exciting.
A scrappy and undersized Iowa Colony team frustrated and wore down a veteran Columbia squad that looked out of sync most of the night with a few players returning from injury.
The Lady Pioneers, beaten on the boards all night, found a way to flip the tables in the fourth quarter and secure a 46-35 District 26-4A-opening win at Iowa Colony High School.
“It was frustrating. I think with Lexi (Lewis) going out, that just changed the whole team demeanor,” Columbia coach Aaliyah Ward said. “We got into foul trouble, and tonight was the first night we had Londyn (Brown) back on the court and Brynlee (Livingston) back on the court, so we were trying to find that right groove.
“Once that energy started to drop, it was tough to bring it back up.”
Columbia racked up 19 second-chance points through three quarters but did not muster a point in the fourth on four offensive rebounds. By then, the Lady Pioneers had the Lady ’Necks put in foul trouble and salted the game away at the foul line to win their inaugural district game.
With the game tied at 32, Harmony Smith gave the Lady Pioneers a spark with a little more than a minute left in the third quarter.
The freshman grabbed back-to-back defensive boards and turned both into points on the other end.
The first transition basket came with 1:20 left to tie the game at 32, then executed a perfect layup and drew the foul to give the Lady Pioneers a 34-32 lead with 54.4 seconds left.
Iowa Colony never trailed after that.
“I think she hit a layup with her glasses in her hand,” Iowa Colony Brandi Justice said. “We are very scrappy, and these girls battle. What I appreciate the most about them is they fear no one.”
Elizabeth Cornelius added a free throw to make it a 35-32 game heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady ’Necks gave it one more go when Natalie Sharpe connected on a jumper 1:46 into the final stanza. However, Charlize Lagard delivered the final blow when she drained a 3-pointer 11 seconds later to push the Iowa Colony advantage to 38-34.
The Lady Pioneers went to the line six times after Lagard’s trey, going 6-of-12 and outscoring Columbia 6-1 in the final 6:03.
“We are very young, so we have to play scrappy,” Justice said. “I think our defense was solid in the first half, but we missed a ton of free throws, and that’s some of the mistakes you will make being young.”
Neither team led by more than six points throughout the first 29 minutes of Friday’s game, and both teams straddled under the same theme — Columbia’s size winning the paint and Iowa Colony neutralizing it with speed and transition buckets.
However, a big development in the Lady ’Necks’ offense was when point guard Lexi Lewis reaggravated her ankle injury with 2:36 left in the opening quarter. She returned with 1:22 left to go but left for good when she reinjured her ankle.
Without their point guard, the Lady ’ Necks struggled to keep up with Iowa Colony’s swarming speed as Columbia committed 28 turnovers through three quarters.
“A lot. It was more on the fullcourt breaks,” Ward said. “Victoria (Davis) is also out, so we are playing our bigs, and it’s not an excuse, but it’s hard to keep up.”
The Lady Pioneers had their biggest lead of the game, 22-16, after trailing 12-10 to enter the second quarter.
Janyha Johnson connected on a transition basket off a Columbia turnover, and Payton Watson deposited two to go up 14-12 with 7:26 remaining in the first half. Watson struck again with a transition bucket, Johnson then fed Bailey Jackson in transition five possessions later and Watson found Johnson as the freshman connected on a jumper to lead 22-16 with 4:35 left.
If the transition buckets weren’t working, the jumpers were. Iowa Colony turned in six points off transition and eight off jump shots in the first half.
“We get plenty of shots up in practice every single day, and these girls work so hard, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Justice said. “Sometimes, you have to put in extra work, and we’ll have girls staying to get shots up, we’ll have girls in the weight room trying to get stronger because we are young and thin, but I tell them, use that to your advantage of your speed. I am very proud of them.
“Those buckets were awesome. We were getting to the basket; we weren’t putting the free throws in.”
After the Lady Pioneers outscored the Lady ’Necks 12-4 through the first 4:25 of the quarter, Columbia returned the favor by scoring seven of the half’s final nine points to draw within one by halftime.
Londyn Brown got it going with a bucket, and Brynlee Livingston took advantage of Hayley Broussard’s offensive rebound with a jumper to close within 22-20. Akira Lee connected on a free throw to make it 22-21 with 1:41 left, and Kaleese Swanks’s putback completed the run with 4.2 seconds left in the half as Columbia trailed 24-23.
Johnson led the Lady Pioneers with 12 points, followed by eight from Jackson and seven from Watson.
Livingston led all scorers with 15 points. Broussard contributed six.
“Brynlee has the most court experience on our team, and she sets very high goals, but it’s gotten to the point where she is kind of playing timid coming off injuries,” Ward said. “But she came in, and she had to take over, and Londyn had some good boards and blocks.”
The Lady ’Necks have Tuesday off to recover from Friday’s physical game before hosting Sweeny in the Battle of the San Bernard next Friday.
For Iowa Colony, the new program will relish its history-making victory before traveling Tuesday to Sweeny to take on the Lady Dogs.
“It means absolutely everything, and I tell the girls, you’ll look back and say, ‘I won the very first district game in this program on this court,’’ Justice said. “It means everything to us, and we’re starting a tradition now.
“We have to go out there and play and earn our respect right now. We are coming into this district that is very well established, and they have some hoopers out here. So we are here to play our game and win as many as possible.”
