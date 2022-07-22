Coaches Patrice Ward and her daughter Chantel did not levy any expectations on their fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball entering Tuesday’s opening matchup in the Las Vegas Classic. However, the girls’ determination set the tone during their three-day run.
The On The Coast Youth Basketball Club Shot Callers finished the Jam On It Basketball-sponsored tournament with a 4-0 record, including overcoming a 15-point deficit in the fifth- and sixth-grade level 2 championship game to win, 48-43, against Run&Shoot Oregon.
“It was a tough game against Run&Shoot Oregon,” coach Patrice Ward said. “They worked hard and played together as a team, and it helped us overcome adversity.”
The Shot Callers opened Pool B play Tuesday with a 44-13 victory against Hawaii-based team, Nakoa, and defeated Utah United, 42-18, in the nightcap.
The Shot Callers then played Dawgs Black — the second-place squad in Pool A, and beat them, 39-20, to advance to the championship game. The Shot Callers struggled with turnovers early before turning the outcome around.
On the team — which consists of girls from West Columbia, Brazoria, one player from Angleton and two from Katy — were Ryleigh Mathews, Alyse Conrad, Dallas Montgomery, Avery White, Morgan Broussard, Kennedy Thrasher, Leigha Longotham, Ryann Wylie, Rayne Mathews, Aliyah Wilson-Mathews, Bryleii Polk and Aniya Spears. Patrice and Chantel Ward coached the team.
Matthews, White, Broussard and Conrad stood out in the tournament, Ward said.
“Our youngest player, Dallas Montgomery stood out for us defensively,” Ward said. “She is a fourth grader.”
It was the first team the Wards coach that won an AAU tournament like the one in Vegas, Ward said.
The team had a good crowd for the entire tournament, and the girls enjoyed their trip to Las Vegas, including participating in a simulated helicopter flyover that Cameron Ward, Patrice’s son, funded, she said.
“They had an awesome time. They saw a lot there,” she said. “But on the court, the kids played hard, believe me. We wanted to put them out there and see what they would do against stiffer competition, but the kids played hard, and they wanted it really bad.”
