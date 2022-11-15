DANBURY — Not many collegiate Division I talents come out of Danbury, but Adán Lewis didn’t let that lower his sights.
Five schools seriously courted the Panthers track and field sprinter. After hearing from more than 50 colleges, the senior settled with one — Texas A&M University.
Lewis announced and signed his national letter of intent in front of friends, family and coaches Thursday night at Danbury High School.
“I am blessed that I am able to have those opportunities,” Lewis said. “It’s kind of been hard with the facilities we have, so I’m hoping I can use that to make a difference and an impact to increase our facilities and help people here understand that no matter where you come from, you can accomplish anything you want.”
Lewis garnered national attention from schools after he qualified for the UIL State Track and Field Championships last year in the 100-meter dash and finished sixth in 10.88.
His track journey began following back-to-back postseasons cut short because of COVID-19, and he was diagnosed with superior mesenteric artery syndrome that caused him to miss out on the District 24-3A meet.
SMAS is a digestive condition that occurs when the duodenum, or the first part of the small intestine, is compressed between the aorta and the superior mesenteric arteries. The compression can cause partial or complete blockage of the duodenum.
Once he recovered, Lewis ran in several indoor track meets before the 2022 outdoor high school season began, including competitions at Texas A&M and the University of Houston — two schools in his top five considerations.
Last season, Lewis won every meet he ran in, including the postseason. He clocked in at 11.33 to win the district meet and crossed the finish line in 11.52 at the regional meet.
Lewis’ personal best is 10.64, and he wants to chase down the 21-year-old school record of 10.52 held by Brian Allison.
“I think state was extremely necessary because I went the entire season undefeated, and I was winning by a lot, so I was on top of the world,” Lewis said. “Ran against someone who ran a 10.2, so that was extremely humbling. Now that I’ve got a taste for it and I know what it is like to have someone in front of me, I am just going to be more ready for it.”
The recruitment process for Lewis began after the state meet.
Lewis estimated that about 50 to 75 schools were interested in him. He believed a school from Hawaii reached out and other schools in states like Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, California and Nevada.
“I still, to this day, get emails from schools,” he said. “With Trinity being the exception, being in Division I is the level I was meant for, and I wanted to be in an area where I could work and compete and be the best guy on the team.
“I also wanted to stay in Texas because I enjoy it here.”
Lewis narrowed his list down to five — Trinity University, Rice University, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Houston. Trinity was the lone Division III in that group.
“I didn’t know how to go about it, but right after state, everything started rolling in,” Lewis said. “I never had social media before, but I got a Twitter account and started reaching out to some coaches.”
Texas Tech was Lewis’ first visit, which helped him set the bar of expectations for his other visits. He was impressed with Trinity’s facilities and liked Rice’s prestigiousness. Carl Lewis, the nine-time Olympic gold medalist, coaches the Houston program, and the school’s proximity was a plus. The Panther also liked A&M’s facilities, culture, team and the opportunity to run against Southwest Conference talent.
At A&M, Lewis will compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the 400-meter relay and occasionally the 1,600-meter relay.
“I think it says that no matter where you come from, you can do whatever you want as long as you sacrifice. Sacrifice equals success,” Lewis.
Lewis will study engineering.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.