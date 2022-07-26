LAKE JACKSON
A late beginner in running, Lenord Burns doesn’t consider slowing down anytime soon at the age of 75.
Although the retired BASF engineer is considered one of the oldest in Brazoria County, Burns isn’t the oldest runner in the region, with 80-something Max Royalty still around.
In his late 40s, Burns mainly ran 5Ks and 10Ks but didn’t consider himself a runner.
“I was mostly just jogging, but then I realized that I was doing better and better in my age group,” Burns said. “So I started training more after that along with researching training on the internet.
Burns subscribed to Runners World Magazine, which gave him a lot of training information, including nutrition. He began meeting with other runners in the Lake Jackson area and joined a running club, he said.
“As I continued to gather with some of those same runners, they continued to spike my interest in the sport,” he said.
After running the Firecracker 4 this month, Burns took it to a trail run in Montgomery later that weekend.
He is training for the 41st annual Mosquito Chase 5K, set to start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
When Burns, a transplant from Ingram since 1974, picked up running, he didn’t set out to prove anything to anyone except himself. He never considered his age an obstacle; it was about working on getting better results.
“What’s amazed me the most about running is how one’s body can adapt as long the training is consistent,” he said. “I can be proof of that because as I continued that regimen, my body just kept getting stronger. Now I also found a bunch of older runners in Houston that I used to go up there for runs or to train with them, and they also offered me a bunch of advice. They recognized how strong I had gotten that they just urged me to continue.
“Max Royalty once told me that people kept asking him when he would stop running. His response made a lot of sense to me because it rings true. Max said that if he stopped, which he is afraid to do because then he will rest up. He thinks that will hurt him more than anything, and he will not be able to move afterward.”
Since 1998, Burns has run 43 marathons, with his first one in his backyard — the Houston Marathon.
“I ran two 20-mile runs prior to that first Houston Marathon, and at that point, that was the longest I had ever run,” Burns said. “... At the start of that first one, I was extremely nervous and stressed out, but as soon as we started, all of that went away, and it was just time to run. I finished in 4:01, which was about a mile every nine minutes.
“I used to tell some of my friends that it was crazy to run such a distance. But in order for me to prove to them, I just wanted to run one to get that feeling out of me. But it backfired because I was inspired by my finish and how good I felt afterward.”
Burns was in his 50s when he ran his first Houston Marathon, and on his third try, he did the impossible.
“A bunch of my older friends came up to me afterward and told me that I had qualified for the Boston Marathon,” Burns said. “Now, at that point, I didn’t know anything about that, but they told me that one had to qualify to go there. Not knowing much about it, I just shrugged my shoulders, but my friends put it to me because they had been trying to qualify for quite a few years and still hadn’t. And here I was starting to take running seriously, and I qualified for Boston just like that in my age group.”
Burns has run 18 Houston Marathons and competed in Boston 10 times. He has also run five marathons in the San Diego area with his son, a couple in Utah and one marathon each in Colorado and New Mexico.
Burns was planning on running this year in Houston, but after training through the summer into December, he suffered a fall in January that knocked him out of the race.
“At the age of 66, I trained with some running friends for a crossing of the Grand Canyon,” Burns said. “We hiked ball field stadiums for several months and ran together for training. We started at the South Rim, hiked and ran where we could for 22 miles to the north Rim without overnighting it in the Grand Canyon. We made that trek in October in cool weather, which took us about 11 hours. It was rather tough but a fantastic adventure.”
His most challenging marathon was in 2018 in Boston.
“Historically, that was one of the coldest that they have ever had, and an American woman won it,” Burns said. “That was rare because most Ethiopians and Kenyans dropped out because it was too cold. Even the American woman, Desiree Lindin, almost dropped out at mile 20. She said she thought about it and told herself that it would be crazy to drop out because she was in first place, so she kept going and won it. We were facing 20 mph winds in your face, it was raining with temperatures 39-40 degrees and many people suffered hyperthermia. I was just cold, but I wasn’t tight or anything like that, but I could never warm up enough. There were medical tents along the route, and I finished, but it was the most miserable one that I had ever run.”
Through all of his runs, his wife, Eleanor, has stood by his side after some challenging runs.
“He tried to entice me to run because I didn’t do much running at all,” she said. “But I did run a 5K once, the Flapjack 5K and I came in first in my age group. But I did not return to running after that because my knees were giving me problems, so since then, all I do is do the elliptical machine at the Angleton Recreation gym about three times a week.
“But I am very proud and amazed at the kind of stamina that he has to cope with all of the running that he does. I’ve always wondered how he does it, but he has the will and loves it.”
Several factors have helped him along the way, Leonard Burns said.
“It’s not like I have a diet, but I just don’t eat a lot of sweets or drink too many cold drinks and almost no alcohol,” he said. “I stay away from soft drinks and try not to miss more than three days on a run. But probably the one thing that’s helped me a lot is my short stride length. Some say that those with longer strides normally get injured more, especially with their ankles, legs and feet.”
