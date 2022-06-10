Brazoswood’s Raelyn Kinard watches a pitch thrown to home plate while she leads off third base during a Class 6A, Region III quarterfinal softball game against Deer Park on May 14 in Alvin. Kinard was named a first-team selection for District 24-6A softball.
Brazoswood’s Taylor Kinard attempts to steal third base during a Class 6A, Region III quarterfinal softball game against Deer Park on May 14 in Alvin. Kinard was named a first-team selection of the District 24-6A softball team.
Brazoswood second baseman Cristyna Del Hierro swings at a pitch during a District 24-6A softball game against Clear Brook. Del Hierro earned first-team District 24-6A softball team honors.
JAKE DOWLING/Facts file photo
Brazoswood pitcher Peyton Tanner winds up to pitch to home plate in a Class 6A, Region III quarterfinal. Tanner was awarded a first-team selection as part of the District 24-6A softball team.
JAKE DOWLING/Facts file photo
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs overcame another year of tough competition in District 24-6A play this season.
The Lady Bucs (10-2, 25-12) finished second in the standings to clinch another playoff berth before losing to Class 6A state semifinalist Deer Park in a best-of-three Region III quarterfinal series.
Springs won the district, followed by Brazoswood, Clear Creek and Clear Lake.
The district’s individual awards went to Clear Springs’ Emma Strood as the most valuable player and Jennifer Knight as the coach of the year; and Clear Creek’s Khamari Hall as newcomer of the year.
First-team selections for the Lady Bucs include pitcher Peyton Tanner, catcher Haley Hughes, second baseman Cristyna Del Hierro, outfielder Taylor Meier and designated player Raelyn Kinard.
Other first-team honorees were Clear Creek’s Bela Rodriguez and Amiah Burgess; Clear Springs’ Erianna Garcia, Claire Pollack, Emma King and Anna Soles; Clear Falls’ Kylie Denaro; Dickinson’s Kaden Henry; and Clear Lake’s Addy Prasifka.
Brazoswood’s second-teamers were Jaeslyn Frazier, Cici Jefferson, Izzy Charles and Taylor Tracy.
The rest of the district includes Dickinson’s Kadence Williams, Jersie Pelham and Daniela Rios; Creek’s Isabel Ford and Bel Lopez; Falls’ Abby McEntire; Springs’ Isa Cruz and Bailey Boetjer; and Clear Brook’s Alyssa Terry.
Brazoswood’s Bella Owens and Siannah Nava both garnered honorable mention.
Academic All-District for the Lady Bucs were Syler Davis, Kinard, Taryn McDougal, Jefferson, Celeste Salinas, Owens, Hughes, Arianna Cantue, Charles, Frazier, Lillian Fontanell, Tracy, Sarah Koobs, Del Hierro, Gyzelle Ortiz and Jaslyn Tracy.
