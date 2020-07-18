Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High around 90F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.