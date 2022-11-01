The playoffs begin today for five public Southern Brazoria County teams, while Brazosport Christian will play in the area round.
In Class 6A, Brazoswood is the No. 3 seed in District 24 and will take on No. 2-seeded Pearland Dawson in a rematch of last season’s bidistrict matchup.
Three 4A squads will be playing in the postseason, led by top-seeded Columbia, who will play old district foe Needville. Brazosport, which returns to the playoffs after missing out last year, takes on No. 3-seeded Sealy, and Sweeny, fresh off a play-in game victory Friday against Iowa Colony, will open play against No. 2-seeded El Campo.
In Class 3A, No. 4-seeded Danbury will face top-seeded Anderson-Shiro.
Bidistrict
Class 6A
BRAZOSWOOD (25-16) VS. DAWSON (29-13)
6 p.m. today at Angleton High School
The Lady Bucs come in with momentum after winning three straight and four of the last five to end the regular season.
The Lady Eagles are also winners of three straight but ended the regular season winning eight of nine.
Kailey Thedford leads the Dawson offense with 223 kills, followed by sophomore Kennedy Jones with 144 spikes. Senior Ava Kenno is the team’s top shot blocker with 58 stops, followed by Addison Moss with 43.
The Lady Eagles, the top seed in 2021, won last season’s matchup in straight sets at Shadow Creek High School.
COLUMBIA (26-11) VS. NEEDVILLE (19-24)
6 p.m. today at Van Vleck High School
Former district foes will renew pleasantries for the first time this season, and despite the No. 1 vs. 4 seed matchup, Columbia coach Alyssa Laker is not taking the Lady Jays lightly.
When the two teams were in the same district last season, Needville went 12-0 and finished as a state semifinalist.
“They are in a rebuilding year, but they are definitely not a team to sleep on. They are always competitive,” Laker said.
Freshman Avery Polak leads the Lady Jays with 238 kills, followed by Aubrey Chumchal with 176 and Hailey Parker with 164. Layna Zamarron is a player to watch with her 94 kills.
“We have to shut down 14 (Polak), 7 (Zamarron) and 8 (Parker) to be successful,” Laker said.
With Needville out of the district, Columbia took over this season with a 12-0 record en route to its first district crown in program history. Today’s matchup is a way for Columbia to prove it would still win a district even if Needville were still in it, Laker said.
“I think what is important to the girls and what is important to me, too, is that we get past Needville,” Laker said. “It is something we want to let people know that we are a force to be reckoned with this season no matter what the alignment would be.”
The Lady Jays come from a challenging District 25, which includes Bellville (12-0), El Campo (10-2) and Sealy (8-5), who beat the Lady Jays in a tie-breaking game for the No. 3 seed.
Against the Lady Jays last season, Columbia finished 0-2, but that was before Laker returned to her alma mater.
“I am a firm believer that offense wins games and defense wins championships, so if we can keep our defense alive and strong — that begins with the block and ends with us passing — I feel we can beat any team,” Laker said. “I think our offense always does a good job, especially when we’re spreading the ball around to all of our hitters, but defense is always the key.”
SEALY (24-15) VS. BRAZOSPORT (9-10)
5:30 p.m. at Randle High School
The Lady Tigers have won seven of 10, losing just one set in those seven wins. The Lady Exporters rallied with five consecutive district wins at one point and gave district champion Columbia a run for its money in a couple of sets.
The Lady Exporters are thriving offensively with Deja El-Amin and getting a solid block from freshman Amaya Waddy.
Brazosport’s last playoff win came in 2019 against Houston Yates.
“They all pretty much play softball together, and they are all really goofy, and I can be a little goofy myself,” Brazosport coach Arion Short said after last week’s win against Sweeny. “So sometimes, we have to stay focused and laugh later. Staying focused is something we’ll need to do in the postseason.”
SWEENY (10-19 VS. EL CAMPO (28-11)
6:30 p.m. at Wharton County Junior College
The Lady Dogs’ date with El Campo came down to a coin flip following Sweeny’s four-set win Friday to get into the playoffs.
The Lady Ricebirds have won four straight and nine of 11 coming into today’s matchup.
Positive energy has been Lady Dogs coach Patricia Johnson’s message the last couple of games, and it was a big reason behind the team’s win against the Lady Pioneers, she said Friday.
Sweeny’s last playoff win came in 2019 against Houston Kashmere.
DANBURY (17-13) VS. ANDERSON-SHIRO (28-12)
6:30 p.m. at CE King High School
The Lady Owls finished the season 15-0 in District 23 play, and before losing a non-district game Friday, they had won 16 straight games and lost just three sets during that span.
“There have been ups and downs throughout the season, but the girls have persevered,” Danbury coach Kevyn Trammell said. “I think they have to have the faith that they can win because they have the skills; they just need to have the mindset.”
Area
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN (17-15-1) VS. FAITH ACADEMY-VICTORIA (4-4)
6 p.m. in Victoria
The Lady Eagles are coming off a 20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 win over Covenant Academy on Saturday.
Christy Essy led the way with seven kills, and JuliAnna Crews and Brooklyn Sheffield each produced five kills. Sheffield had eight service aces, followed by seven from Crews and three from Stevie Aguilar.
Crews and Essy each recorded eight digs, and Aguilar finished with 22 assists.
The winner will play the winner of Cornerstone Christian-San Angelo and Harvest Christian Academy-Edinburg in the regional tournament Saturday.
