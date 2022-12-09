Alyssa Fitts scored nearly half of Sweeny’s points in Tuesday night’s 44-29 win over Calhoun in non-district action.
The Lady Dogs (4-10) were able to pull away from a 10-6 first-quarter lead by outscoring Calhoun 30-8 in the second and third quarters combined to snap their three-game losing skid.
Fitts scored a game-high 21 points, including nine field goals and 3-of-6 at the free-throw line.
Shania Woodard followed with seven and scoring four each were Ma’rya Quarles, Shaylee Robinson and Hailey Eulenfeld.
Sweeny will open District 26-4A play today at Stafford.
Columbia falls to Edna: The Lady ’Necks lost to Edna, 75-37, in non-district action Tuesday night.
Ayvah Fields led the team with 19 rebounds.
The Columbia junior varsity team also lost to Edna in a 39-28 contest.
Ni’Yah Carter led the team with 10 points, followed by Maddie Haas with eight
The Lady ’Necks open district play today at Iowa Colony.
Offense struggles in Brazoswood loss: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs lost their non-district tilt Tuesday with Alvin, 47-19.
Aaliyah Rollerson led the Lady Bucs (3-8)with seven points, followed by four from Greenlea Hunt.
Alvin’s (8-10) Trinity Stevens led all scorers with 12 points, followed by 11 from Kendell Jackson and 10 from Miranda Vogel.
The Brazoswood freshman team lost 43-25, but the junior varsity squad won 40-32.
BOYS BASKETBALL
’Necks lose to Van Vleck
The Columbia Roughnecks lost a second straight game by five points or fewer Tuesday night with a 47-42 defeat to Van Vleck.
The Roughnecks (2-6) led 36-30 after three quarters but were outscored 17-6 in the final stanza.
Hamza Johnson led the Roughnecks with 17 points, followed by Trevon Lewis with 14.
Angleton loses third straight: The Angleton Wildcats lost their third straight game Tuesday, falling to Cypress Lake, 62-53.
Myalek Woods led the Wildcats with 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting, and Majestic Ford, Tony Jackson and Langston Myrick each contributed six points.
Naquin, DeLong tally 12 points in loss: Double-digit scoring behind Colton Naquin and Derek DeLong were not enough in Brazoswood’s 64-58 loss Tuesday to Deer Park.
Naquin added 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, and DeLong shot 4-of-10 as part of his 12 points. Caleb Jefferson contributed eight points, six from the charity stripe. Cameron Rodriguez scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
