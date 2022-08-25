CLUTE
A new coaching staff brought a renewed sense of optimism to a program close to erasing its lengthy playoff drought. For first-year B’wood coach Joe Dale Cary, a good start to the new season is imperative.
“It’s huge for our team to get off on the right foot and develop some confidence early in the season. I think it is extremely important,” Cary said. “I think coaches will tell you that, but for this team, it is important because these kids have worked hard with a new offense and a new defense and everybody wants to see that come to fruition.”
The Bucs will begin their much-anticipated season Friday night in front of a home crowd against Beaumont United at Hopper Field.
“Turnovers and big plays, if you can control those two things, I think you can win 99 percent of your games,” Cary said. “Brian Billick, the old NFL coach, called it the toxic differential. If you win the turnover battle and have more explosive plays than your opponent, you win 99 percent of the time.
“So that is what we do.”
Brazoswood’s only summer scrimmage was changed from Angleton to last year’s 6A regional semifinalist Tomball.
“It was a good scrimmage for us, and we got a lot out of that,” Cary said. “We all got a bunch of reps, and we got to see where we are against a different opponent and a good 6A program.”
Friday will be another good test against a playoff team from a year ago.
Under the direction of new head coach Darrell Colbert, the Timberwolves returned 28 players and 12 starters from a bidistrict finalist squad that finished with a 4-7 overall record and 4-3 mark in District 9-5A, D-I.
Cary pointed out the school has claimed back-to-back boys basketball state titles and added that this year’s Timberwolves football team is athletic from those talented championship squads.
“They have a ton of speed on the field,” Cary said. “They are going to spread their athletes out and get them out in space, and we’ll have to tackle them out in space — which is hard.”
The team returns quarterback Jonathan Martin, who split time with Sir Zollocoffer under center during his junior season. In four games, Martin was 31-of-62 passing for 282 yards. He also had 65 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in a season that saw him battle through injuries.
“We’ll have to do a good job of containing him and put pressure on him,” Cary said. “I think what comes to mind with United is speed and athleticism.”
Senior Garieus Coleman returns in the backfield to add to United’s speed. He posted 270 yards on 75 carries last season.
United’s speed and athleticism will be a test for the Bucs young defensive line and last year’s cornerback Croix Rivera now playing the strong linebacker position. Brazoswood is working with a revamped line after three players graduated to the next level last season.
“It is hard to simulate in practice,” Cary said of United’s speed. “You can’t show them that kind of speed, so it will take a few minutes to get used to it, but I think once we settle in, we will be fine.”
The Timberwolves will give Brazoswood multiple looks on offense, including getting in spread formations and a two-back set, he said.
“There are not a lot of complicated schemes, but they are good at what they do,” the coach said.
Defensively, the Timberwolves play in a traditional 4-3 defense, led by junior lineman Christian Gladney with his 32 tackles and seven tackles for a loss last season.
“Their linebackers are extremely intelligent,” Cary said. “They find their way to the ball.”
While not what Brazoswood’s offense is accustomed to in practice against the team’s 3-4 unit, United’s 4-3 front is similar to what B’wood saw in last week’s scrimmage against Tomball, Cary said. The Bucs will go with a running-back-by-committee approach with Mikah Guice, Sherman Wade and Jose Trevino and will play up-tempo to wear down United’s front seven.
The Timberwolves will show a traditional four-man defensive backfield, which Cary believes is an area his receivers could exploit.
“We just have to run good routes — we have to throw and catch and protect the quarterback,” Cary said. “I think we’ll have some opportunities there.”
Friday’s season opener at Hopper Field will kickoff a season with high expectations.
The Bucs climbed over major chronic hurdles last season but missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year when they ended the season on a five-game losing streak and were outscored 202-76.
However, those hurdles and a new coaching staff instilling a new mentality have the program buzzing, especially around the community.
At the inaugural Meet the Bucs event last weekend, Cary said the Booster Club sold thousands of dollars worth of Brazoswood merchandise, and Slade Field was full of fans. Now the Bucs will look to keep that fanfare going Friday night.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
“I think the kids that played varsity football last year, you would like for them to show on Friday that they have some experience and have played varsity football, and those are the guys we are leaning on,” Cary said. “I want to see who will step up on offense and make a play when we need a play.
“Tomball stopped us on fourth down a couple of times last week — it’s a scrimmage, so you take a few chances — but we got stopped on fourth down, so we want to challenge the offense. We are going to go for it on fourth down, and somebody has to go make a play. I want to see who is going to be a playmaker on offense.”
