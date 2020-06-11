WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia’s Tate Thrasher plays football, basketball and baseball for the Roughnecks, but his skills as a fisherman spurred his resolve to start a fishing camp for kids in Columbia Lakes.
The camp is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, with the first one this week.
“It went awesome. It was better than expected,” Thrasher said. “I thought there were only going to be about 10 people there, but 13 showed up.”
A rising junior, Thrasher has fished all his life and is part of the Texas High School Bass Association. He taught the kids how to tie hooks, properly use plastic worms, learn about different types of tackle and cast and work a lure.
Thrasher wanted to start having the camps to raise money to enter fishing tournaments and see the kids learn that what he taught was special to him, he said
“It was cool to see when the kids got it down for the first time and they were able to do it by themselves,” Thrasher said. “They showed me, my mom and my dad and it felt good to see I helped them out.”
Kids were able to put on the lure properly and tied their knots properly, which is something they need to know to be successful in the art of fishing, he said.
Thrasher’s parents, Nicole and Trent Thrasher, were key parts in helping their son spread knowledge about the basics of fishing to the kids and the parents were eager to show praise.
“We got a lot of positive feedback from the parents and I’ve had a lot of inquiries about coming to the to the next camp,” Nicole Thrasher said. “I thought it went really well and I’m proud of what he did. We wanted to make sure they learned as much as they could.”
Parents told her their kids were still practicing what they learned even when they got home after camp and she was happy they had a good experience there, she said.
At the end of the camp, kids were able to take their teachings to the waters as they tried to catch fish the Thrashers brought in throughout the weekend.
Sadly none of the kids caught any, but Nicole Thrasher hopes to give the kids more time to fish in the next camp, she said.
Tate Thrasher plans on continuing the camp as usual on Mondays with the possibility of adding in Thursdays or Fridays each week.
The cost for each camp is $20 and parents can sign up their children by contacting Tate Thrasher through email, tatethrasher18@outlook.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.