Southern Brazoria County baseball players showed they put in just as much work off the field as on it by earning spots on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team for the 2022 season.
Sweeny led the way with six Academic All-State selections, including Brett Bible, Caleb Myers, Garrett Nail, Morgan Nance, Noah Pate and Troy Seguin, and Brazoswood had one honoree in Juan Flores.
Nail was the Bulldogs’ workhorse again this season, eating up 72 2/3 innings, finishing with a 10-2 with 10 complete games and a perfect game March 16 at Bay City. The Angelina Junior College signee had a 0.87 ERA with a walks and hits per innings pitched mark of .806. He had 102 strikeouts and held opponents to .178.
The left-handed Mills led the team in hitting with a .403 average in 77 at-bats, including 31 hits, 28 runs, 32 RBIs, .623 slugging and a .505 on-base percentage. Mills struck out just nine times and drew 18 walks.
In his fourth season of starting for the Bulldogs, Pate finished with 85 at-bats, averaging .412 in 30 games. He collected 35 hits, 34 runs scored, 11 doubles, seven triples, 16 RBIs and a .541 on-base percentage. Pate recorded 34 putouts with a .947 fielding percentage at center field. He committed two errors.
At first base, Myers averaged .367, with three doubles, two triples, one home run, 28 runs scored and 26 RBIs. He slugged .494, and his on-base plus slugging mark was .973.
Nance, who manned left field for the Bulldogs this past season, averaged .355 with 19 runs scored and nine runs batted in. He slugged .387 with an on-base of .475 and an OPS of .862.
Other Brazoria County players named to the Academic All-State team include Alvin’s Jacob Amerson, Tanner Marek and Larry Salinas.
