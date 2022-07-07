Swimmers from the West of the Brazos swim team competed in the Coastal Cities Aquatics Association Championship meet on June 25 at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium in Rosenberg.
In the combined team score, the West of the Brazos placed fourth with 362.5 points, Lake Jackson finished runner-up with 683 and Freeport was ninth with 22. The West of the Brazos girls team scored 204.5 for fourth place, and the boys took fifth with 158. Lake Jackson girls finished second with 399.5 points and the boys third with 283.5. Freeport girls finished ninth with 16, and the boys took ninth with six points.
Twenty-six swimmers from the West of the Brazos team advanced to the Texas Aquatic Athletic Federation Region I meet July 16 in Texas City.
The West of the Brazos swim team consists of swimmers from West Columbia, Sweeny and Damon.
The top three times from each event at regional will advance to the TAAF State Games of Texas from July 21-24 in Corpus Christi.
The top six finishers for each team are listed, starting with the girls.
The West of the Brazos had nine first-place finishes.
The lone relay team to win an event was the 200-yard medley relay team of Abigail Miksch, Claire Courts, Makena Nichols and Brett Dean with a time of 2:2612.
Miksch led the girls team with three first-place finishes in the 13- to 14-year-old age group in the 100-yard freestyle, 1:01.41; 50-yard backstroke, 33.40; and the 50-yard freestyle, 27.78. Other winners include Nichols, 13-14, 50 butterfly, 32.55 and 100 individual medley, 1:17.69; and Regan Worden, 9-10, 100 freestyle, 1:17.87.
Second placers were Worden, 9-10, 50 freestyle, 33.29; and 25 breaststroke, 23.73; Kendall Dean, 15-18, 50 backstroke, 32.16; and 200 freestyle, 2:21.89; third, Hayden Brooks, 8U, 25 breaststroke, 34.71; Nicholas, 13-14, 100 freestyle, 1:07.23; and Courts, 13-14, 50 breaststroke, 46.55; fourth, Brylee Mitchell, 8U, 50 freestyle, 50.54; Jane Mahurin, 9-10, 25 backstroke, 21.92; Ava Mahurin, 8U, 25 breaststroke, 35:45; Brett Dean, 13-14, 50 breaststroke, 48.01; 100 freestyle relay, 9-10, Morgan Tumlinson, Annistyn Craig, Taylor Shepherd and Worden, 1:15.84; fifth, Gracie Bible, 15-18, 100 freestyle, 1:06.43 and 50 breaststroke, 39.01; Leah Miksch, 9-10, 25 backstroke, 22.40 and 25 butterfly, 21.97; Mitchell, 8U, 25 breaststroke, 37.51; Kendall Dean, 15-18, 50 freestyle, 29.11; sixth, Leah Miksch, 9-10, 25 butterfly, 21.97; Mitchell, 8U, 25 freestyle, 21.48; Jane Mahurin, 9-10, 100 IM, 1:49.27; and Shepherd, 9-10, 25 backstroke, 22.78.
The lone winner in the boys division was Corbin Schulte, 8U, 25 freestyle, 18.64.
Second-place finishers include Schulte, 8U, 50 freestyle, 40.25 and 25 breaststroke, 24.09; Drew Miksch, 11-12, 100 freestyle, 1:26.26 and 50 freestyle, 37.60; Rush Worden, 8U, 25 breaststroke, 31:04 and 25 freestyle, 19.33; Nicholas Kucera, 9-10, 25 breaststroke, 23.84 and 25 freestyle, 16.49; third, Andrew Hillman, 13-14, 50 backstroke, 38.85; Miksch, 11-12, 200 freestyle, 3:09.88; and 100 freestyle relay, 9-10, Connor Gregurek, Ashton Jay, Elijah Ramirez and Kucera, 1:27.55; fourth Kucera, 9-10, 50 freestyle, 37.14; Donald Yarbrough, 11-12, 50 backstroke, 46.83; Hillman, 13-14, 200 freestyle, 2:46.91; and Luke Bowers, 15-18, 200 freestyle, 2:39.82; fifth, Noah Ramirez, 11-12, 50 backstroke, 48.88; and Levi Bowers, 8U, 25 breaststroke, 32.97; and sixth, Colton Cryer, 11-12, 100 freestyle, 1:33.30; and Luke Bowers, 15-18, 50 breaststroke, 36.41.
