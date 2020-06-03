FREEPORT
Brazosport couldn’t host its annual baseball Hall of Fame game in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials still welcomed an Exporter great into the fraternity.
Ship Anthony Martinez was inducted into the Brazosport Baseball Hall of Fame last month. The pitcher considered it an achievement he never thought he’d have.
“It’s definitely an honor to be even considered with the people that have played over the years,” Martinez said. “I played from 1997-2000 and I was a four-year letterman and my senior year we had one of our better years. I just appreciate the honor of being able to be considered for this.”
As a pitcher who also played first and third base occasionally for Brazosport, Martinez had three types of pitches he threw: fastball, curveball and changeup. During his senior year, he earned All-State honors with 177 strikeouts, giving him 314 for his career.
He made varsity as a freshman, when the team made a deep playoff run and he learned a lot from the seniors on the team that helped him grow as a player, he said.
That year was one of the most memorable in his career as an Exporter and helped propel him to being an All-District honoree every year afterward, he said.
“My freshman year in the playoffs we made it to the regional quarterfinals. I wasn’t even that much included in it, I didn’t play as much, but the experience and the camaraderie with the guys was great,” Martinez said. “From a personal standpoint, striking out 20 people against Lamar in my senior year and of course the three no-hitters I had in my career.”
Martinez wasn’t the hardest thrower, he said. As he got older was better able to put the ball where he wanted and become a precise pitcher who treated baseball like a chess match, he said.
Coached by former Brazosport head coach Ken Schulte, Martinez had a great run as a Ship, but wasn’t able to keep his career going due to an injury he couldn’t come back the same from, which was a torn labrum.
“Unfortunately I ended up having shoulder surgery and that sidetracked my plans,” Martinez said. “I had scholarship from Lamar University and I had issues with my shoulder and scholarship and never was able to get back in it. I was never able to throw the same.”
Now 38 with a family that includes five children, Martinez is a Gulf Coast project manager for Dow Chemical Co.
When it comes to giving current or soon-to-be Exporters advice on how to succeed and be better, Martinez said having a good mentality and love for the game are the best qualities someone could have, he said.
“I always tell the people I know (to) play with heart. Give it your all and pay attention to the little things,” he said. “Once you get better with the mental things everything else gets easier. I wasn’t someone that was un-hittable or anything, but I was good enough.”
