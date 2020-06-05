LAKE JACKSON
Sout hern Brazoria County has seen its fair share of athletes go off to other states to star in softball, but a Lake Jackson native isn’t waiting until then.
Thirteen-year-old Rylee Church will represent the Southwest Region of the 12U USA Softball All-American Games, scheduled for Aug. 14-17 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
“I was really excited I could go and play with a bunch of people and meet new friends,” Church said. “I’m happy I’ll be able to play with two of my old friends and see them again because I haven’t seen them in awhile.”
Church, a pitcher who also plays first and third base, is a member of the Hot Shots Premier 07 softball team based out of Pearland.
While there usually are three ways to be selected for a team — open tryout, nomination or association selection — it had to be a combination of nomination and association selection this time because of coronavirus concerns.
“Coaches nominated players and there was a selection process that she made it through,” said her mother, Amy Church. “They have three teams representing our region of Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.”
The region has teams out of Houston — the one Church will play for — Dallas and Oklahoma. Among the planned events are chances to meet some Division I softball players as well as members of the Team USA Olympic squad, she said.
“It’ll be good for all of them to be able to experience that,” Amy Church said.
Rylee Church started playing softball at 4 years old, continuing a sport that has been in the family since her great-grandfather Billy Mills was a major proponent of it in the county.
“It’s kind of in our blood,” Amy Church said. “My grandpa coached the Angleton Chargers many years ago and is in the softball hall of fame for introducing girls softball to this area,” Amy Church said. “Some of the first national softball events were held in Freeport. It was natural that when I had girls to have them start playing.”
The Church family also has a history of winning, with Rylee Church plying on an 8U state championship team while her sister, Avery Church, was on the Angleton Ladycats 5A State Championship team in 2019.
With the success she’s had on the diamond, Rylee Church is looking forward to improving her game once she gets to Oklahoma City.
“I think being able to learn to adapt to new people and new places and also leadership with being around people I’ve never played with before,” she said.
The USA Softball All-American Games is a top competition for the best softball players in the country. The games will be broadcast at www.usasoftballallamericangames.com.
