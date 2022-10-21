With three weeks of the regular season remaining, the playoff race for some Southern Brazoria County teams is tightening up.
Brazoswood will look to snap its two-game skid today on the road against Clear Falls, while Columbia will also hit the road looking to keep its momentum going against La Marque.
Meanwhile, Danbury and Sweeny are itching for the first district win.
Brazosport has a bye this week.
BRAZOSWOOD (2-2, 6-2) AT CLEAR FALLS (2-1, 5-2)
The Bucs have two games remaining and need at least one more district win to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Clear Falls is coming off a 31-22 loss to Dickinson two weeks ago, but had won four straight previously. The Knights had a bye last week.
Junior quarterback Landon Vassel leads a Knights offense averaging 29.2 points per game. Vassel is 91-of-164 passing for 929 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, and 110 rushing yards on 48 carries and one touchdown on the ground.
The Knights have depth in the running game, with five rushers racking up at least 100 yards. Senior David Smith leads the backfield with 824 yards on 135 carries and a team-high 12 touchdowns. Marquis Tarver has 193 yards and two touchdowns, and Dylan Proctor has rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns.
Proctor is Clear Falls’ leading receiver with 207 yards and four touchdowns. Payton Greer has 174 yards on 13 catches and two scores, and Zeus Almanza is averaging 17.4 yards a catch and three touchdowns.
After averaging 55.8 points per game through the first six contests, the Bucs are averaging 15 points in the last two games.
Brazoswood stuck with Dickinson in last week’s 49-9 loss when the Bucs trailed 21-9 at the half, but the Gators outscored the Bucs 28-0 in the second half.
The Bucs will look to get their run game going again after mustering 3.1 yards per carry last week.
Brazoswood will have a bye following today’s game and concludes the regular season Nov. 4 against Clear Lake at Hopper Field.
The game can be heard on brazosportisd.net. The pregame show begins at 6:45 p.m.
COLUMBIA (2-2, 4-4) AT LA MARQUE (2-1, 2-5)
After beginning the District 10-4A, D-II season 0-2, the Roughnecks are back in the thick of the playoff race.
Columbia enters today’s game sitting in fourth place, a game behind La Marque. A win will elevate Columbia to third and give it the upper hand with one game left. The Roughnecks have a bye next week before ending the regular season at home against Brookshire Royal.
Columbia is coming off a record-breaking performance last week in a 73-0 win against Sweeny, a contest that marked the most points scored by a Columbia team in a single game.
Running back Trevon Lewis was at the forefront of the Roughnecks’ offensive prowess with 122 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns. Since returning from injury, Lewis has carried the ball 23 times for 334 yards and six touchdowns — putting him fifth on the team out of 13 players for the most rushing yards. He is also second on the team in rushing touchdowns with eight.
The Cougars are winners of two straight following victories against Sweeny and Wharton by a margin of 37-29. The Cougars’ two wins are against teams with a combined 4-11 record, while four of its five losses have come against teams with a winning record.
La Marque does not produce much offense but will generate its production from running back Salahadin Allah. Look for Columbia to attack the Cougars’ run game much like it did last week against Sweeny, when the ’Necks allowed 89 yards on offense, including 17 on the ground.
The game can be heard at thepressboxsports.ws beginning at 6:45 p.m. Audio can be found by clicking on the top right of the page.
TIDEHAVEN (3-0, 5-2) AT DANBURY (0-4, 1-7)
The Panthers are on a seven-game skid entering today’s game against district-leading Tidehaven.
In last week’s loss to East Bernard, the Panthers struggled on the ground with 61 yards, led by Collin Williams’ 24 yards on a pair of carries. Trent Peltier followed with 16 yards on six carries.
Quarterback Mason Ahart was 13-of-23 passing for 143 yards.
He also scored the lone touchdown on the ground. Hunter Vavrecka caught five passes for 109 yards.
The Tigers have won three straight and have allowed just 22 points in the last two games combined.
BROOKSHIRE ROYAL (2-1, 6-1) AT SWEENY (0-3, 1-6)
The Bulldogs are also looking to break a losing skid as theirs extended to four games following last week’s loss to Columbia. The offense has struggled, averaging 14.1 points per game this season and 8.5 during the losing streak.
While offensive statistics were not available for last week’s game, Seth Jammer led the team defensively with six tackles. Jaxen Schroeder recorded five, and Hagen Greenberg and Timmy Shepard each tallied four tackles. Kolton Correll and Gavin Massey each had a sack.
Royal comes to town in second place in the district standings and in a different situation than last year’s matchup, when the Bulldogs beat the Falcons to clinch the playoffs.
Royal is hoping to return the favor this season.
The Falcons are coming off a 52-12 win over Wharton last week. Sophomore quarterback Ashton Robinson and sophomore running back Zakai Anderson lead the Royal offense. Robinson is 89-of-159 passing for 1,317 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 242 rushing yards on 29 carries and a score.
Anderson leads the team on the ground with 1,009 yards on 154 carries and seven touchdowns.
Seniors Dashawn Adams and Antonio Page are Robinson’s primary targets.
wAdams has 21 receptions for 504 yards and four scores, and Page has 501 yards on 42 receptions and six touchdowns.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.