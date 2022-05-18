Austin College senior Kyle Brown will soon be moving on to other ventures after finishing his water polo career with the Kangaroos in Sherman.
“This year, I got hurt the first week of the season, so I was out pretty much until mid-October,” Brown said. “I did get a chance to travel with the team for the last tournament of the season, which was our conference tournament where we played Stanford along with other D-III teams.”
He sat out two months before getting in the water for the four-year program.
“It was fun and a challenge for sure at first and being a freshman going up against some of the best in the country along with other teams as well in the Division III level,” Brown said. “The COVID year put a pause on it, but we still played, but then during my junior year, we only had two weekends of matches due to weather and COVID both.”
After playing four seasons at Brazoswood High School, Brown headed to a new water polo program, but because there aren’t so many Division III water polo teams, the Kangaroos sometimes played against heavyweight programs.
Members of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Conference, which consists of Division I to III teams, the Kangaroos had their moments in 2021.
“I remember freshman and sophomore years, we lost to Penn State Behrend both years,” Brown said. “They are a D-III rival, and junior year I wasn’t there for that, but I was there for this past season, and we beat them finally. We killed them, and it wasn’t even close.”
The Roos played in the conference championship as Austin College beat Penn State Behrend, 19-8, before being bounced out of the tournament by Stanford, 24-5. Austin College played a final match against Penn State Behrend and won, 20-7.
“Freshman year, I had no injuries or COVID or weather delays and even played the whole sophomore season. But then junior and senior year, it was a big mess,” he said. “It was fun even though it was stressful with everything that happened. It was tough the last two years, especially with the COVID and the injury, but I stuck around and stuck with it. I did what I could as a senior after being out for two months. I just tried being a team player as best I could.”
The addition of two Division III programs is a promising sign for the sport, Brown said.
“So because of that, we could have an automatic bid to the D-III final four on the men’s side, which is pretty cool,” he said.
A water polo player since he was 12 years old, Brown also got a new perspective on the game.
“The last two seasons, I was a referee in high school in the Dallas area,” Brown said. “This year, I was able to referee the North Region championship, and it was a different perspective, but I enjoyed it for the most part and being on both sides of it, I understood what it stands for.”
Brown will receive his economics data science degree when he graduates.
“I will be coaching a bit in Lake Jackson this summer, but I won’t be going too far from water polo,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.