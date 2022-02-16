Kade Reynolds Signing.jpg

Columbia senior Kade Reynolds signed his national letter of intent with Wharton County Junior College. He will be playing next season on the Pioneers baseball team.

 Contributed photo

WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia’s Kade Reynolds celebrated a monumental decision days before the start of his senior season on the diamond.

Reynold signed with Wharton County Junior College to continue his baseball career.

Jake Dowling is a sports writer for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or at jake.dowling@thefacts.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.