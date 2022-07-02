In its 48th year, the Dow Firecracker 4 will have more than 300 participants running the streets of Lake Jackson on Monday morning to kick off the celebration for July 4.
The morning will begin with the BASF Kids Run at 7:15 a.m. with youths 7-to-12 years old running 1,000 meters and any younger than 6-years old running 500 meters.
This race is free to the youngsters and they will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal for participating.
Both the Firecracker 4 and the 2-mile walk will start at 7:30 a.m. at Dunbar Park, 803 FM 2004 with the course closing by 9 a.m.
“We are setting post COVID records for the past three years so we are having a great registration so far this year with 275 participants signed up already,” race director Travis Walthall said. “That’s for all of the events, the kids, walkers and runners.”
T-shirts will be given out to runners and walkers along with awards for the overall winner and the top three finishers in each age group for runners 14 and younger; 15-19 years old; 20s; 30s; 40s; 50s; 60s; and 70 and older.
The course will remain the same as last years although previously it had been changed in 2019 and 2020.
“There were a couple of benefits that helped us stick to last year’s plan. Originally we had to change the course to have the same start and finish line because there were difficulties with accurate timings,” Walthall said. “That was the move in 2019 and even that course was a bit confusing with its figure eight built into it. We went back to the drawing board and found one that kind of mirrored the traditional route. I thought we had some pretty good success last year with it and we will keep using that one until proven otherwise.”
The race is popular with locals but runners from all over also attend the event. One registered runner is coming in from Fullerton, California.
Runners seeking a challenge will have to break the open male record set in 2009 by Cesar Figueroa (20:28) and the female open record belongs to Lauren Smith Stroud that she set in 2011 (22:32).
Late registration is $40 and packet pickup will be 4-7 p.m., Sunday at Dunbar Park pavilion and from 6-7 a.m. on July 4 same location.
