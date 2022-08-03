The 2022 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is out with its breakdown of high school football programs throughout Texas.
The magazine has Angleton, Brazosport and Columbia — all playoff teams from a year ago — ranked within the top four of their respective districts to get back into the postseason.
The magazine, however, does not have faith in a pair of programs with new head coaches, Brazoswood and Danbury. The magazine also puts Sweeny on the outside looking in its district as the Bulldogs look to make the postseason for a 10th consecutive season.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Buccaneers will remain in the tough District 24-6A for another two years after the UIL released updated enrollment numbers during the spring.
Brazoswood is coming off its best season since 2015 with a 4-6 mark and overcame a couple of nagging obstacles last season.
The Bucs snapped a 17-game home losing skid with their season-opening win against Santa Fe and beat Clear Creek to snap a 16-game district skid. The team was also a couple of plays away from earning wins against Clear Brook and Lake that would have qualified it for a postseason berth, but they lost the final five games to miss the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.
Since then, the program has gone through changes.
Head coach and campus athletics director Danny Youngs left the program for Brenham ISD, and Joe Dale Cary took over the program in March.
The team also graduated five key contributors to their success last season, including defensive end Vontroy Malone, who signed with the University of Tulsa.
The Bucs are not favored to repeat their success, according to the magazine, listed seventh in the district. Dickinson is predicted to win the district, followed by Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Clear Creek. The last time a B’wood squad made it to the playoffs was in 2012.
The magazine, however, highlights optimism with the return of seven starters, including quarterback Isaac Ponce, receiver Kade Bengston and linebackers Croix Rivera and Ronnie Jones.
ANGLETON
The Wildcats will be experiencing a significant shuffle in District 10-5A D-I play this year.
Defending state champion Katy Paetow and playoff team Fort Bend Hightower are no longer in the district, which instead includes Magnolia West, Magnolia and Friendswood.
Nevertheless, the Wildcats are picked to repeat as playoff qualifiers, projected to finish fourth in the district behind projected champion Manvel, Magnolia West and Foster.
The magazine likes quarterback Adrian Ewells entering his third season with weapons Deseahn Thomas at running back and Kariyen Goins — a Top 300 player selection for a second straight year — at receiver. The defense, full of inexperience last season, has several returners anchored by four-year starting linebacker Sean Blanks and defensive lineman Khai McGhee.
The preseason defensive MVP is Manvel cornerback Jalen O’Neal.
BRAZOSPORT/IOWA COLONY
The realigned District 12-4A D-I includes newcomers Navasota and Iowa Colony.
The Exporters are picked to repeat as playoff qualifiers with a third-place projection behind El Campo and Stafford. Despite opening their inaugural football season with mostly sophomores, the Pioneers are projected to finish fifth behind Navasota.
Running back Jacody Miles is the projected featured back for Iowa Colony, the magazine states.
The Exporters return the University of Utah commit and Top 300 player Randon Fontenette at quarterback and safety.
The senior was 91-of-170 passing for 1,440 yards, 21 touchdown passes, and 1,066 yards on 164 carries and 12 scores as a rusher. However, he is going to the Pac-12 school as a safety. Either way, he’ll impact the Exporters, who return 17 players.
El Campo back Rueben — No. 2 on Dave Campbell’s Texas Hot 100 — is the preseason offensive MVP, and Stafford’s Andrew Huff was named the preseason defensive MVP.
SWEENY/COLUMBIA
With the addition of Iowa Colony and a slight drop in enrollment, Columbia has moved to District 10-4A, D-II with neighboring rival Sweeny.
The No. 4-seeded team last year, the Roughnecks are projected to finish third in the district behind Bellville and Sealy and projected fifth are the Bulldogs.
The Roughnecks, an area finalist in 2021, return 24 players, led by running back and defensive back Makailum Castile, receiver JaMarcus Higgins and defensive end Cade Lamb. Senior quarterback Tate Thrasher will engineer the Wing-T offense for another season, which loses offensive backs Jordan Woodard, Xavier Butler and Jourdan Concepcion.
The Bulldogs return 25 players, including running backs Jaylyn Washington and Caleb Jones, receiver Sloan Novak and defensive lineman Gavin Massey.
Sweeny played a young offensive line last year, so a year of experience will be vital in giving Washington and Jones room to run.
The preseason offensive MVP is Sealy quarterback D’vonne Hmielewski and Bellville defensive lineman DJ Sanders is the preseason defensive MVP pick.
DANBURY
The Panthers had the most significant turnaround of any local team from last season by making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
And they were projected to finish last in the 2021 magazine.
The Panthers are projected to finish last again this year.
Danbury will be under the direction of Chance Barlow, the team’s offensive coordinator last year who incorporated an offense that ran through quarterback Cooper Lynch.
This year’s team loses a great senior class but returns 24 players and five starters on offense. Running back Kamrin McKinney will be a player to watch as he will be looked at as the focal point on offense, the magazine states.
East Bernard is the favorite in the district, followed by Tidehaven, Boling and Van Vleck.
The Texas high school football regular season begins Aug. 26.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.