Most of the Southern Brazoria County teams are looking to rebound from district-opening losses last week, and all will be doing it on the road.
Brazosport will take on Needville, who is also coming off a loss last week to Stafford, and Danbury will travel to defending district champion Van Vleck in a District 14-3A, D-II matchup.
One team that came away victorious in its second district game last week was Brazosport Christian, as the Eagles look to go 3-0 today in TAPPS District 5-1A.
Sweeny is off this week.
BRAZOSPORT (0-1, 2-3) AT NEEDVILLE (0-1, 3-2)
Brazosport is coming off a 7-0 defeat to Bay City last week to open District 12-4A, D-I play. The last time the Exporters were shut out in a game was Oct. 31, 2020, in a 31-0 loss to Stafford.
The Blue Jays are also coming off their lowest output of the season following last week’s 34-7 loss to Stafford.
Diego Ochoa runs the Blue Jays’ offense. The junior quarterback is completing just 37.5 percent of his passes (27-of-83) for 427 yards. He has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions. Ochoa is dangerous with his legs, with 286 yards on 61 carries and two scores. Needville running back DaShawn Burton leads the run game with 451 yards and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 5.3 yards per rush.
The Exporters’ defense has significantly improved from last season and had plenty of players step up in last week’s loss.
Sophomore cornerback Manny Williams had a team-high 11 tackles, and Kaiden Shoemake registered 10 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack last week.
If the Exporters can get their offense going again — the unit produced 175 total yards in last week’s loss — they can even their district record before they host a young Iowa Colony team next week.
Today’s game can be heard at brazsportisd.net.
DANBURY (0-1, 1-4) AT VAN VLECK (1-0, 3-2)
The Leopards began their journey of defending their district crown with a 50-43 win last week against Brazos. Van Vleck comes into today’s game against the Panthers as winners of two straight and three of four.
The Leopards have accumulated more than 400 yards of offense in each of their last two games. It will be a challenge for the Panthers’ defense, coming off a 46-6 home loss to Boling last week.
Danbury’s offense is looking to settle in following a couple of injuries to key players.
Quarterback Mason Ahart was 13-of-24 passing for 105 yards last week against Boling. He also led the team in rushing with 85 yards on 16 carries and a score.
Hunter Vavrecka has been a go-to target for Ahart with six catches for 42 yards in last week’s loss.
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN (2-0, 2-2) AT BAYTOWN CHRISTIAN (2-0, 5-0)
The Eagles are coming off a 44-42 victory last week over St. Joseph Catholic. The two district wins are the most for BCS since 2019 when that team finished 2-4.
Baytown Christian has outscored teams 288-48 through the first five games, including a 50-0 victory last week over Grace Christian Academy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.