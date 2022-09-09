FREEPORT
When training camp kicked off in early August, Brazosport coach Mark Kanipes said it was a blessing to his team to have Xavier Butler as his running back.
While last Friday at his old stomping grounds at Griggs Field marked the senior rusher’s return, Thursday night marked his homecoming in front of his new fans.
Butler scored four times — two of them on the Ships’ first play of a drive — and racked up almost 200 rushing yards to propel the Exporters to a 34-12 victory against Vidor at Hopper Field.
“They were moving a lot, doing some slants and just some things that gave us problems. They weren’t big, but they were quick,” Kanipes said. “We settled down, and instead of taking that extra step and dancing in that hole, he was getting it and going, and that makes a big difference.”
Butler’s night included touchdown runs of 9, 43, 31 and 51 yards as the Pirate defense could not keep up with the speedy back. He finished the night with 186 yards on 15 carries and four scores.
Butler has rushed for an unofficial 314 yards in the last two games on 33 carries with seven touchdowns. The only thing that could stop Butler was Mother Nature, but she just delayed the inevitable.
“They are not very fast, and he is fast, so he made it look a little worse than it was,” Kanipes said.
Aside from Butler’s highlights, the Exporters benefitted from a fast start — something Kanipes emphasized this week.
Turnovers helped, too.
The Exporters forced three turnovers in last week’s win over Columbia. They continued that theme Thursday with two first-quarter takeaways to jump out to a 14-0 lead before lightning zapped Brazosport’s momentum.
“Turnovers are big. They change the whole complexion of the game,” Kanipes said. “They moved the ball pretty well, but they shot themselves in the foot. …”
Back-to-back penalties on Vidor’s opening possession forced the Pirates to a third and 20 when quarterback Jason Watson lobbed a pass that Manny Williams intercepted.
Butler’s 40-yard run on third and 1 helped Brazosport into the red zone. It took four plays after Butler’s run, but quarterback Randon Fontenette flushed left and hit Michael Edwards in the end zone on fourth and 12 for the game’s first score.
Kaiden Shoemake’s extra point made it 7-0 with 4:45 left in the opening quarter.
One play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff, Williams recovered a Vidor fumble to set up shop at the Pirates’ 31-yard line. Fontenette ran the ball up the gut for a first down, and Butler did the rest when he bounced the run outside for a 12-yard score to put the Exporters up 14-0 with 2:31 left.
Brazosport outgained Vidor 101 to 2 before the weather delay with 2:14 left in the opening quarter.
Brazosport mustered just 18 yards of offense the rest of the half after play resumed, but Vidor did not fare much better, rolling up 23 yards on 15 plays.
“I thought we hit a lull after the delay. Listening to the kids, you wouldn’t think so, but it was tough to pick it back up and start fresh,” Kanipes said.
However, Butler was able to get his momentum going again.
After an onside kick by Vidor to open the third quarter gave Brazosport field position at the Pirates’ 43-yard line, Butler scored from there eight seconds into the quarter to make it 21-0.
Following a Vidor punt on its ensuing possession, it took Brazopsort four plays to go up four scores.
Fontenette found Toric Goins on third down for a 28-yard catch and run, then Butler took the handoff up the middle, cut to the outside when he reached the second level and sped by the Vidor defense down the left sideline for a 31-yard score.
“We were getting the ball coming out of the second half, and we made some adjustments we needed to make on the offense,” Kanipes said.
The only thing that didn’t go right for Butler was a fumble on the Exporters’ next offensive drive, when he fought for extra yards. It gave Vidor field position inside the red zone.
Watson scored on a 1-yard plunge five plays later to put the Pirates on the board. The two-point try was no good, making the score 28-6.
Butler made up for his mistake on the next possession with another big run, 51 yards on a straight cut up the middle. Shoemake’s extra point was blocked to make it 34-6 with 11:43 left.
Vidor scored with 4:29 left after another Brazosport fumble deep in its territory. Ricky Gall punched it in from the left edge to make it 34-12 following the failed two-point try.
Aside from Vidor’s late scores, the Brazosport defense had another solid showing.
The Exporters forced the two first-quarter turnovers and limited Vidor to less than 150 yards on offense. B’port’s change in defensive scheme and younger players making an impact have made a difference early on.
“Defense is stepping up, and it’s not the same guys,” Kanipes said. “They understand that we’re keeping it simple, allowing them to understand the system better. They are playing hard; we have to tackle better with the yards after contact.
“But I’m glad we got another win. We have to stay healthy and keep this momentum. We have one more non-district game before district, and that’s when it all counts.”
The win is also significant in Brazosport football history. With Thursday’s victory, the program moves to 499 wins all-time and would be one of the top 60 Class 4A schools in Texas to claim 500 wins.
The Exporters will try for that milestone next week against Silsbee at Hopper Field.
